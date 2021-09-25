Governor DeSantis appeals to Donald Trump’s top administrative lawyer for Judicial Appointments Commission





Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday made two appointments to the Florida circuit court nominating boards. One of those appointees was the senior attorney for the US Department of Homeland Security under former President Donald Trump.

The DeSantis office has announced that Chad Mizelle of Tampa will join the circuit’s 13th Judicial Appointments Committee. Mizelle, who now works as a lawyer for international law firm Jones Day, was previously acting general counsel for DOH.

JNCs are responsible for interviewing candidates and drafting candidate lists when vacancies arise on the Florida Banks. Florida JNC members serve four-year terms, except when an appointment is made to fill a vacant and unexpired term, according to the state.

Several reports from Mizelles’ time as DOH attorney general point to him as a close ally of Stephen Miller, a Trump White House adviser known as an anti-immigration hawk who crafted many harsh border policies from administration.

Prior to his appointment in February 2020 to this post, which he held until President Joe Biden took office, he was the department’s interim chief of staff. Other roles in the Trump administration included serving as associate legal adviser to the president from 2018 to 2019 and legal adviser to the U.S. Assistant Attorney General from 2017 to 2018.

A 2013 graduate from Cornell Law School, Mizelle spent years before joining the Trump administration as a partner at the Washington, DC-based law firm Gibson Dunn & Crutcher. On her LinkedIn profile, Mizelle cites as one of her notable work experience with the company a job representing Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady during the then-New England Patriots players’ Deflategate suspension challenge.

From 2014 to 2015, Mizelle worked as a paralegal with Judge David Sentelle of the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit.

Mizelle will now be part of a JNC tasked with interviewing candidates and drafting candidates to fill vacancies on the Hillsborough County Pews. The group announced six vacant magistrate positions last week.

His wife, Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, was appointed for life in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Florida in November. Appointed by Trump, she was 33 at the time, barely eight years out of law school, and had been a clerk for Associate Justice Clarence Thomas of the United States Supreme Court.

DeSantis has also appointed George Tommy Reeves to the 3rd JNC Circuit, who appoints judges when positions become vacant in Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, Madison, Suwannee and Taylor counties.

A shareholder in Madison-based business and personal injury law firm Davis Schnitker Reeves & Browning on Wednesday also worked as general counsel for the Suwannee River Water Management District and as counsel for the school board. from Jefferson County.

He received his law degree from the University of Florida and was called to the Florida Bar in 1994.

