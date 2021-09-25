Report to Jokowi, PLTS rooftop electricity exports must remain at 65%





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government continues to encourage the acceleration of the use of rooftop solar power plants (PLTS). In fact, there will be a revision of the Ministerial Regulation (Permen) of the ESDM Number 49 of 2018 in conjunction with No. 13/2019 together with No. 16/2019 regarding the use of the PLTS system on the roof by the consumers PT PLN (Persero). One of the revised points of this Permen is the provision for the export of electricity to PLN, from the initial limit of 65%, to be revised to 100%. For this plan, up to nine people from various institutions, both observers and economists, sent a letter of rejection to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). One of the group members who sent the letter was Indonesian Resources Studies (IRESS) Executive Director Marwan Batubara. He said his party had demanded that the export of electricity from PLTS Roof remain[ dipertahankan sebesar 65%. “Untuk keadilan bagi seluruh pihak terkait, maka ketentuan mengenai tarif ekspor listrik harus dipertahankan pada nilai 65%,” ungkapnya kepada CNBC Indonesia, dikutip Jumat (24/09/2021). Lalu, dia mengatakan, demi memudahkan dalam perencanaan dan menjaga stabilitas sistem kelistrikan, maka perlu dilakukan pembatasan kapasitas terpasang. “Dan pembelian listrik PLTS Atap disesuaikan dengan kebutuhan sistem kelistrikan nasional,” lanjutnya. Menurutnya, manfaat dan nilai tambah pada ekonomi nasional dari PLTS Atap ini masih rendah. Oleh karena itu, menurutnya pemerintah perlu menunda revisi regulasi ini sampai industri di dalam negeri sudah siap atau setidaknya sudah bisa memenuhi ketentuan Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN). “Pemerintah perlu menunda revisi regulasi sampai industri PLTS di dalam negeri telah siap atau telah dapat memenuhi ketentuan TKDN yang ditetapkan pemerintah,” jelasnya. Dia mengatakan, ada delapan poin penting dari surat terbuka yang ditujukan kepada Presiden. Pertama, bisnis PLN akan mengalami kerugian akibat aturan ini karena tidak memperhitungkan susut jaringan dalam proses ekspor listrik. “Ketentuan tersebut tidak memperhitungkan nilai ekonomi dari fasilitas/ infrastruktur yang dibangun oleh PLN dan juga didanai oleh APBN,” paparnya. Poin kedua, terjadi perubahan motif pemasangan PLTS Atap, dari yang mulanya green lifestyle menjadi berburu keuntungan bisnis yang dia sebut sebagai Independent Power Producer (IPP) mikro, tanpa mengikuti kaidah bisnis pada umumnya. Ketiga, kewajiban untuk membeli listrik EBT PLTS Atap berpotensi mengganggu arus kas PLN dan menambah beban subsidi listrik di APBN. Menurutnya, dengan masuknya listrik dari PLTS Atap bakal mendorong peningkatan Biaya Pokok Penyediaan (BPP) listrik secara keseluruhan. “Pada akhirnya akan meningkatkan anggaran subsidi listrik di APBN untuk setiap tahun anggaran,” ujarnya. Keempat, daya listrik nasional menjadi tidak stabil karena tidak adanya batasan kapasitas terpasang PLTS Atap. Kondisi ini akan menambah biaya operasi dan menurunkan efisiensi sistem kelistrikan nasional. Kelima, berpotensi semakin menambah beban keuangan PLN. Sistem kelistrikan Jawa-Bali dan Sumatera saat ini sedang mengalami kelebihan produksi listrik yang cukup besar. Masuknya pasokan listrik dari PLTS Atap ini akan membuat pasokan menjadi semakin berlebih. Keenam, PLN menanggung beban biaya akibat kelebihan pasokan dan kebijakan ‘Take or Pay‘ (TOP) dari proyek Pembangkit Listrik Tenaga Uap (PLTU) berbasis batu bara 35.000 MW. Ketujuh, alokasi subsidi listrik di APBN menjadi tidak tepat sasaran. Menurutnya, berdasarkan data dari Kementerian ESDM mayoritas pelanggan PLN adalah non subsidi 2.200 – 6.600 Volt Ampere (VA). “Pembelian listrik ekspor PLTS Atap akan menambah anggaran subsidi listrik di APBN, namun yang menikmati pelanggan non subsidi,” ujarnya. Dan terakhir, nilai tambah dan manfaat ekonomi PLTS Atap terhadap perekonomian nasional masih relatif kecil. Saat ini Tingkat Komponen Dalam Negeri (TKDN) PLTS Atap masih cukup rendah dan belum memenuhi ketentuan regulasi TKDN pemerintah. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (Yes)



