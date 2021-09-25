Reminder of efforts against the Cowboys for the delays of the founder of Trump





SANTA FE, NM (AP) Time is running out for a recall effort to kick the Cowboys out of Trump founder Couy Griffin from his duties as county commissioner in southern New Mexico.

Supporters of the Otero County petition campaign say they have yet to collect several hundred more signatures by next Wednesday to trigger a recall election against Griffin. The petition accuses him of not attending committee meetings, of using his elected post for personal gain to promote a support group for former President Donald Trump and of violating the restrictions of the Statement on gifts to public officials.

Separately, Griffin faces felony misdemeanor charges in the Jan.6 uprising on the United States Capitol, where he appeared on an outdoor patio and attempted to lead the crowd in prayer.

Griffin formed Cowboys for Trump in 2019 with a group of rodeo acquaintances to hold horse parades across the country in support of Trump. He attributed unsubstantiated fraud allegations to the 2020 election.

Scott Fredrick, a member of a political committee tasked with recalling Griffin, said Thursday the effort was still around 400 registered voters out of the 1,574 signatures needed to force an election after widespread solicitation. Otero County Clerk Robyn Holmes said the petition was due at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fredrick acknowledged that it would be difficult to collect the required signatures, but vowed not to give up before the deadline.

We have set up a full press and unfortunately there were still 400 signatures missing, he said.

In the event of a recall, Griffins’ interim replacement would be chosen by Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham. Fredrick says this provision has made it difficult to find support among registered voters in a county with strong currents of conservatism.

Griffin on Friday called the recall campaign and its accusations 100% frivolous.

As the petition circulated, Griffin polished his trademark political credentials at local events: leading a roadside protest against COVID-19 vaccine warrants for military personnel at the base entrance Holloman Air Force and supporting a county resolution opposing the enforcement of coronavirus health ordinances that require masks in indoor public places.

Were a conservative riding. We want to have a voice. We don’t want to be ruled by a tyrannical governor, Griffin said from Montana, where he traveled for an address that touched on the themes of voter fraud. Had I been called back, it would have given the governor the ability to manually select someone to serve her.

The recall petition highlights Griffins’ pursuit of Otero County taxpayer travel reimbursements for a cross-country trip in 2019 that culminated in a visit with Trump to the White House.

Defenders of the recall say they were also pushed into action by the racial slurs and political rhetoric of the grieving Griffins. Griffin says his comments urging some blacks to return to Africa and the jokes about dead Democrats have been misinterpreted.

