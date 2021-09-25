An Exciting and Satisfying Public Service Career Awaits: PM Modi to Applicants Who Pass the UPSC Public Service Examination | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the candidates for the Union Civil Service Commission (UPSC) who passed the civil service exam and also wished those who failed to pass, saying that India is full of diverse opportunities to explore. “…. “To those young friends who did not pass the UPSC exam, I would like to say that you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts pending. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities in explore. Best wishes whatever you decide to do, “the Prime Minister, who is in the United States, said in another tweet. To those young friends who did not pass the UPSC exam, I would like to say that you are very talented people. There are other attempts pending. At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do. – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021 Shubham Kumar of Bihar and Jagrati Awasthi of Madhya Pradesh took first and second places respectively in the coveted civil service exam, the results of which were announced by UPSC on Friday. No less than 761 candidates, including 545 men and 216 women, passed the test, conducted each year to select the country’s bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, among other officials. Read also | Dream of joining IAS and serving the underprivileged fulfilled: UPSC top Shubham Kumar Shubham Kumar, 24, won the civil service exam on his third attempt. He was selected into the Indian Defense Accounts Service (IDAS) after qualifying for the civil service exam in 2019. “My dream was to enter IAS because it offers a broader platform to work for the good of the people. It has been achieved. and I would love to work for disadvantaged people, especially in rural areas, ”he told PTI. Read also | UPSC Civil Services 2020 Result: 10:10 Perfect Gender Balance in Top 20 List Awasthi said she would also like to join the IAS and work for rural development, in addition to the development of women and children. “I opted for IAS. I was motivated by the people around me. I would like to work for the development of rural areas in addition to the development of women and children,” the resident of PTI told PTI. 24-year-old Bhopal. Ankita Jain reached third place. The Civil Service Examination is conducted by the Union Civil Service Commission (UPSC) in three stages: preliminary, principal and interview to select officers from the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) ) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

