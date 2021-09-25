Latest evidence shows Trump’s team knew the election lies weren’t true





Over the year, the public learned a lot about the ways Donald Trump and his team attempted to overturn the 2020 election results and lied about the Republicans’ defeat. Some of the revelations came from investigators, others from journalists and former officials who were part of the administration.

But some of the most recent information comes from, among other things, a libel lawsuit.

The New York Times this week ran a striking front-page report with a headline that read, “Trump Campaign Knows Lawyers’ Voting Machine Claims Baseless, Show Memos.” The article noted an infamous press conference in which lawyers for the then president peddled a bizarre series of electoral conspiracy theories. He added :

But there was a problem for the Trump team, according to court documents released Monday night. By the time the press conference took place on November 19, Mr. Trump’s campaign had already prepared an internal memo on many outlandish claims about the company, Dominion Voting Systems, and separate software company, Smartmatic. The memo determined that these allegations were false.

We know this because of the Coomer vs Trump Campaign, filed against the Republican operation by someone who worked for Dominion, the company pro-Trump conspiracy theorists targeted after President Joe Biden’s victory.

The complainant and his employer were singled out for highly provocative allegations, which led to a libel lawsuit. It also, we now know, led to some relevant disclosures, such as the internal Trump campaign document refuting some of the very claims that Trump’s lawyers have made to the public.

Indeed, the then president’s political team actually looked into many of these allegations and privately determined that they were simply not true. That didn’t stop other parts of Trump’s operation from operating with the discredited and absurd claims anyway, however.

As a Washington Post report added, the documents generated by the libel suit “reveal that as early as mid-November, Trump campaign staff officially verified and refuted key allegations which then fueled the efforts. to reverse President Biden’s victory “.

Or, in other words, the public now has documented evidence, not only of Trump trying to overturn the results of an election he lost, but also of Trump’s political operation pushing false allegations into it. several forums that the Republican’s own team knew to be lies.

At first glance, this seems like the kind of detail that might be relevant in the ongoing libel litigation, but let’s not forget that this case could very well have more to offer.

As Rachel noted on the show this week, that same trial produced depositions from a variety of political actors who were also involved in spreading absurd claims about the 2020 election. They have already responded. to questions, under oath, about their role in spreading conspiratorial lies.

Want to bet if the depositions will shed even more light on what happened? Watch this place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/latest-evidence-shows-trump-s-team-knew-election-lies-weren-n1280056

