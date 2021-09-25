Russian and French FMs discuss situation in Karabakh, learn more about COVID-19 situation in Armenia





Armenian News – NEWS.am presents the daily digest of the main news related to Armenia as of 24.09.21: Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed their mutual commitment to work to stabilize the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Their meeting took place on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. “Mutual disposition has been expressed for further work aimed at stabilizing the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, mainly in the form of the OSCE Minsk Group,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The two also noted that they are ready to help establish peace in Afghanistan. Opposition factions “Armenia” and “With honor” from Armenia boycotted Friday’s special session of the National Assembly (NA). There was only one item on the agenda for this session: all the bills on amendments and riders to the law on administrative and territorial division and related laws. The package proposed by the government envisages a further enlargement of the communities of the country. During his visit to the United States, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke of the situation created in the South Caucasus. “We have a co-op option that we call the five or six platform. Currently, we are receiving positive messages from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan regarding this platform. In this context, we are planning to take certain measures, ”Erdogan said. According to him, this question will be one of the questions he plans to discuss during his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the decision of the competent state commission of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), a minute of silence will be observed in Artsakh at 11 a.m. on September 27, in memory of the victims of the 44-day war started by Azerbaijan. last fall. And at 10:30 a.m. on the same day, requiem services will be offered in all functional churches in Artsakh – and for the peace of souls of heroes who died in defense of the homeland, the Artsakh president’s office informed Armenian. News- NEWS.am. As of Friday morning, 906 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of such cases reached 256,554 in the country. In addition, 16 additional deaths from COVID-19 have been recorded, bringing the respective total to 5,216 cases. According to the Ministry of Health, there are currently 2,156 beds in 18 medical centers for the treatment of patients with COVID-19, and 2,006 of them are occupied. “About 85% of our bed capacity is already in use, which is currently used to treat COVID patients,” noted Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan.

