Minister, MPA who sided with Tareen calls Buzdar





LAHORE: Provincial Minister Nauman Langrial and MPP Abdul Haye Dasti met with Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his office to discuss issues related to their constituencies.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said its doors were open to all, adding that the PTI was fully united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The policy of revenge is not a government policy and no injustice will ever be done to anyone, he argued.

We all belong to Tehreek-e-Insaf and fully believe in the administration of justice, he continued. He lamented that the opposition tried to score points. In fact, the opposition parties have wreaked havoc in the national interest at every opportunity, the CM concluded. Minister Nauman Langrial said PTI parliamentarians will stand united. Abdul Haye Dasti said Usman Buzdar had always listened to parliamentarians and was their chief minister.

Meanwhile, Dawood Sulemani also appealed to Sardar Usman Buzdar and fully trusted his leadership. Previously, Tahir Randhava, an MP from Layyah’s ruling party, also held a meeting with the CM. It should be noted that almost all MPAs who sided with Jahangir Tahreen two months ago appealed this week to Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said the development of Bahawalpur was an important program, adding that the foundation stone for the southern Punjab secretariat in Bahawalpur would soon be laid. During his talks with the MP, Samiullah Chaudhry in his office said he did not believe in the one-man show as in the past, as decisions were made with consultation. The defeated elements resorted to conspiracies from day one, but all attempts were unsuccessful due to the government’s people-centered politics, the chief minister said. Those who engage in baseless allegations had no future and propagandists should realize that people cannot be served with hollow slogans, the CM concluded.

Seeking report: The Chief Minister requested a report from RPO Sheikhupura regarding an incident of torture of the polio team by housing program staff and a home owner.

Police arrested home owner Adil Ejaz, employees Kazim Abbas and Tauqeer Abbas after filing a complaint against them, according to a document released here on Friday. The chief minister called the incident highly condemnable, as well as intolerable, and ordered special measures to be taken to protect polio teams and also ordered strict measures against the accused.

Condolences: The Chief Minister expressed his deep sadness at the death of Lieutenant-General (ret’d) Ashfaq Nadeem. In a statement released here on Friday, the CM expressed its condolences to the grieving heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the deceased soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also expressed his deep sadness over the death of famous actor Talat Iqbal. In a statement, the chief minister said Talat was a versatile actor whose television series were always popular. He offered his condolences to the heirs and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest

the soul of the deceased in eternal peace.

