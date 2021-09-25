Surprise conclusion: Trump overtakes Biden in popular support of U.S. voters, poll finds





"Trump is now considered as good a president as Biden, which suggests the honeymoon is being replaced by buyer's remorse," the poll co-director said.

Author of the article:

National Post staff

Release date :

US President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate ahead of the 2020 election on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Win McNamee / Getty Images; Scott Olson / Getty Images

Former US President Donald Trump has overtaken his successor Joe Biden in popular support, a new poll reveals.

Content of the article

Fifty-one percent of 1,578 registered U.S. voters saw Trump as the best leader, while 49 percent preferred Biden, according to the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll online poll from Sept. 15-16.

The poll could indicate that multiple crises, including a resurgence of COVID and the chaotic pullout from Afghanistan, have marked a shift in voters’ perceptions of Biden.

Growing problems on all fronts have led to the startling conclusion that Trump is now considered as good a president as Biden, suggesting that the honeymoon is now replaced by buyer’s remorse, said Mark Penn, co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey. .

Since Trump lost the popular vote by 5 points, Trump gets 51% as the best president is actually an improvement over Election Day.

Content of the article

Biden won the presidency with 51% of the vote cast, but his support has plummeted in recent months. A July Harvard CAPS / Harris Poll saw Bidens’ approval rating drop from 62% to 52% in June. The latest poll also shows that the approval rating of current presidents has fallen below 50 percent to 46, while 48 percent of voters viewed Trump positively.

The current president’s preference has also been reduced, with 49% saying they have an unfavorable opinion of him, compared to 47% who said they have an unfavorable impression of his predecessor. Trump had actually had a lower approval rating than Biden at this point in his presidency.

The poll also found that Bidens’ cabinet has less support than the one they kicked out. Fifty-five percent of those polled said Mike Pence was a better vice president than Kamala Harris, while 63 percent thought Mike Pompeo was a better secretary of state than his successor Anthony Blinken.

Content of the article

Penn said Blinkens’ image suffered as a result of the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

People see Pence as a better 10-point vice president and overwhelmingly view Pompeo as much better than Blinken, who has been at the forefront of Afghanistan, he said.

While Trump has not announced whether hell will run for president in 2024, polls show him as the Republicans’ preferred candidate.

A Rasmussen phone poll this week found Trump would beat Biden or Harris in a hypothetical race, with one in five Democrats saying they would vote for Trump in 2024. A separate Gallup poll this week indicated that only 30% of Americans approve the way the country is governed, 69% disapproving.

