Indonesia receives two million doses of Sinovac





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesia received one million doses of Sinovac vaccine from the Chinese government on Friday and one million additional free doses of Sinovac. According to Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, as of September 24, 2021, Indonesia has obtained a total of 273,603,790 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. “With the arrival of these vaccines, the total number of vaccines arriving in Indonesia is 273,603,790 doses, both as finished products and in bulk,” the minister said in a virtual press release on Friday. . Earlier, on September 21, 2021, Indonesia had received 200,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine as finished products from the Chinese Red Cross. Marsudi said on Friday that Indonesia will continue to step up diplomacy to meet its national vaccine needs. She also expressed her gratitude to China for its support and cooperation in vaccine supply. Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Indonesia Xiao Qian explained that the vaccine donation was an effort by the Chinese government to support Indonesia’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Related news: 5.2 million Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines arrive in Indonesia In addition to the vaccine supply, China donated 120 ventilators, 400 oxygen generators and other medical supplies to Indonesia last August, the ambassador said. “Under the strong leadership of President Joko Widodo and the joint efforts of the Indonesian people, China believes Indonesia will overcome the pandemic as soon as possible and restore economic and social development,” Qian added. The first case of COVID-19 in Indonesia was confirmed in March 2020. To win the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the Indonesian government launched a nationwide vaccination program on January 13, 2021. President Widodo was the first vaccinated under the program. . According to data from the Ministry of Health, as of September 24, 2021, at least 84,863,899 Indonesian citizens have received the first dose of vaccine and 47,708,141 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Related news: Indonesia receives five million doses of Sinovac vaccine

