Imran Khan portrays Pakistan as victim of American ingratitude – the Journal

NEW YORK (AP) – Prime Minister Imran Khan sought to make Pakistan the victim of American ingratitude and international double standards in his address to the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.

In a pre-recorded speech broadcast during the evening, the Pakistani prime minister addressed a range of topics that included climate change, global Islamophobia and the plundering of the developing world by their corrupt elites – the latter of which he compared what the East India Company is doing to India.

It was for the Indian government that Khan reserved his harshest words, once again labeling the Hindu nationalist government of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as fascist. But the cricketer-turned-international celebrity-turned-politician was alternately indignant and plaintive as he portrayed the United States as an abandonment of both Pakistan and neighboring Afghanistan.

For the current situation in Afghanistan, for some reason Pakistan has been blamed for the turn of events, by politicians in the United States and some politicians in Europe, Khan said. From this platform I want everyone to know that the country that suffered the most besides Afghanistan was Pakistan when we joined the US war on terror after 9/11.

He embarked on a narrative that began with the formation of the mujahedin in the United States and Pakistan – considered heroes by then-President Ronald Reagan, he said – during the Soviet occupation. from Afghanistan. But Pakistan had to pick up the pieces – millions of refugees and new militant sectarian groups – when the Soviets and Americans left in 1989.

Khan said the United States sanctioned their former partner a year later, but then recalled after the 9/11 attacks. Khan said Pakistan’s aid to the United States claimed the lives of 80,000 Pakistanis and sparked internal strife and state-directed dissension, while the United States carried out drone attacks.

So when you hear that at the end. There is a lot of concern in the United States about taking care of the interpreters and anyone who has helped the United States, he said, referring to Afghanistan. And U.S ?

Instead of just a “word of appreciation, Pakistan was blamed,” Khan said.

Despite Khan’s rhetoric espousing a desire for peace, many Afghans blamed Pakistan for the Taliban’s resurgence in Afghanistan due to close ties. In August, the United Nations also rejected Pakistan’s request to give its opinion at a special meeting on Afghanistan, demonstrating the shared skepticism of the international community.

In his speech, Khan echoed what his Foreign Secretary Shah Mehmood Qureshi told The Associated Press earlier this week on the sidelines of the UN: the international community should not isolate the Taliban, but rather, strengthen the current Afghan government for the good of the people.

He adopted an optimistic tone about the Taliban regime, saying their leaders are committed to human rights, inclusive government and not allowing terrorists on Afghan soil. But the Taliban’s messages are mixed.

A founder of the Taliban told the PA earlier this week that hard-line supporters would again carry out executions and amputations of hands – although this time after the arrest of judges, including women, and potentially not in public.

If the world community inspires and encourages them to follow this discourse, it will be a win-win situation for everyone, he said.

Khan has also turned his anger on this same community for what he perceives to be a free pass granted to India.

It is regrettable, very regrettable, that the world’s approach to human rights violations lacks impartiality, if not selective. Geopolitical considerations, or commercial interests, commercial interests often force great powers to ignore transgressions by their affiliate countries, Khan said.

He suffered a litany of actions that sparked a reign of fear and violence against India’s 200 million Muslims, he said, including lynchings, pogroms and discriminatory citizenship laws.

As in the past, Khan – who prefers to deliver his speeches in his English with British overtones, unlike Modi’s Hindi speeches – has spent a lot of time in Kashmir.

New Delhi has also embarked on what it worryingly calls the “final solution” to the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Khan said, listing what he called blatant and systematic violations of rights. human rights committed by Indian forces. He notably denounced the forcible abduction of the remains of Kashmir’s grand chief Syed Ali Geelani, who died earlier this month at the age of 91.

Geelani’s family said authorities took his body and buried it discreetly and without their consent, denying the revered separatist leader in Kashmir a proper Islamic burial. Khan called on the General Assembly to demand the burial and proper rites of Geelani.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan and has been claimed by both since they gained independence from the British Empire and began to fight for their rival claims.

He said Pakistan wants peace, but it is India’s responsibility to engage in meaningful ways.

Modi is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly in person on Saturday, the day after a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden.

In this image from a video provided by UN Web TV, Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message on Friday, September 24, 2021 at UN headquarters. (UN Web TV via AP)

