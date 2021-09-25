Rudy Giuliani discussed Trump campaign chaos in libel lawsuit





Defeatism, infighting and spies plagued the Trump campaign in the weeks leading up to and following the 2020 election, according to testimony from former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani in a trial based in Denver.

The campaign, in my opinion, ended about three or four weeks before the election, Giuliani said in a deposition. They were pretty much convinced he was going to lose, they were looking for work, they were worried about their position in the Washington community.

His comments are part of a mine of depositions and other court documents released this week in a Denver-based defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trumps re-election campaign, Trump has partnered with lawyers like Giuliani and Sidney Powell and various conservative personalities and media.

Giuliani said that when he started working on litigation related to Trump’s unfounded election fraud allegations, campaign staff actively worked to undermine him.

He said he believed the majority were working to get him to concede as soon as possible so they could move on to another job and so they wouldn’t be overly criticized in the Washington Post because there was tyranny. of the fear going on in the days pushed by the mail and anyone doing that [alleging voter fraud] is kind of a maniac.

He gave an example where the campaign’s legal team exchanged a legal complaint that Giuliani had worked on an allegation of electoral fraud in Pennsylvania with another who had not filed a fraud complaint. The new version, he said, completely overturned our theory of the case, was made to cover up the case and was done without ever telling me, and there were more than a few acts like that -this.

At the heart of the case are allegations from Colorado conservative figure Joe Oltmann who alleged he was on a Zoom call between antifa members that included an executive from Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems. , Eric Coomer, bragging about rigging the 2020 election against Trump.

Coomer, also from Colorado, is suing Oltmann, the Trump campaign and others in Denver District Court for libel for pushing the conspiracy theory.

FILE In this file photo from Thursday, August 30, 2018, Eric Coomer of Dominion Voting shows his company’s touchscreen tablet that includes a paper audit trail at Secretary of State Brian Kemps Secure’s second meeting, Accessible & Fair Elections Commission in Grovetown, Ga. Eric Coomer, driven underground by death threats, filed a libel complaint against the campaign of President Donald Trumps, two of his lawyers and some conservative personalities and media on Tuesday 22 December 2020 (Bob Andres / Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, FILE)

The New York Times reported this week that an internal Trump campaign memo submitted in connection with the case shows that the Trump campaign knew the main allegations of voter fraud, including the allegation that Coomer had connections with antifa, were unfounded.

Giuliani ignored the importance of the memo, which he said he hadn’t seen and called unnecessary.

The former New York mayor said he had to fire people from the Trump campaign for espionage and double crosses. It could very well have been written to help the opposition.

He also advanced a new conspiracy theory that the research was provided to campaign staff by someone else.

There is also a lot of work for them to do, which means to me that it was probably given to them, Giuliani said. If you want a really good, solid investigation conclusion, this is bogus work. They did not do this job. They did not have time to do this work. Or the ability to do it. They weren’t that good.

Email exchanges between campaign staff about the memo show that it was produced in less than 12 hours overnight.

Giuliani said much of the campaign staff have already taken off. They wouldn’t have had the energy to compile this. They were half asleep. I grabbed one under a desk one day.

Oltmann’s attorney, Andrea Hall, told the Colorado Sun she was not overly impressed with the memo or given it much weight, pointing to Giulianis’ testimony.

The Coomers legal team also dropped off Sean Dollman, a representative for the Trump campaign.

Dollman also shed light on the inner workings of the campaign after the election. He said the campaign’s internal process for document review and approval was scrapped after Giuliani arrived with his legal team. At the same time, the campaign was drawing to a close; and so we had a lot of people who left the countryside.

Dollman said he didn’t know who was responsible for organizing the now infamous press conference at the Four Seasons Landscaping in Philadelphia. He was also unsure of who had decided that former Trump attorney Sidney Powell would speak at a Nov. 19 press conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, advancing unfounded conspiracy theories about the election of. 2020.

There were no approval structures, Dollman said. There was no operational back-end on the campaign. Rudy or Mr. Giuliani and his team kind of did their own thing and in this case, I don’t know who organized this press conference; I don’t know who authorized who would be in the press conference. I don’t think there was anyone.

He said Giulianis’ team and much of the campaign’s leadership and legal team worked on different floors of the campaign office building in Arlington, Virginia, so there was a separation. of communication.

Similar to Giulianis’ testimony, Dollman argued that the research staff who compiled the note did not have enough time to come to the absolute conclusion that there are no links.

Dollman said he disagreed with the memo’s findings and that the campaign still believes there was election fraud.

Coomer’s attorneys filed Oltmann earlier this month after legal wrangling over whether the deposition would take place at the Denver courthouse or on Zoom.

In the combative deposition, Oltmann invoked Jack Nicholson’s famous line from the classic courtroom drama A Few Good Men, telling one of Coomers’ attorneys that you can’t handle the truth.

Despite the flair, Oltmann shared a few details on how he gained access to the alleged Zoom antifa call.

In deposition, Oltmann said the alleged call occurred in the second half of September 2020, although he could not specify a date. Reading Oltmann’s notes he said he took on the alleged call, Charlie Cain, an attorney for Coomer, was able to identify the initials of the person who Oltmann said had him on the call. call.

But Oltmann provided little information that could be used to identify the person, such as a first or last name.

He also declined to identify anyone else who gave him access to posts on Coomer’s social media that allegedly suggested antifa sympathies, even though the judge in the case ordered him to name the person.

I won’t give you the name, he said, according to a transcript. I will not answer this question.

Oltmann’s refusal to name the person could subject him to penalties from the Denver District Court judge overseeing the case, which Coomers’ attorneys are asking.

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd of around 3,000 supporters at a rally in Grand Junction, Colorado, Tuesday, October 18, 2016 (William Woody, Special for The Colorado Sun)

Oltmann has repeatedly claimed his life was in danger because of his allegations and suggested that Coomer and his legal team wanted to hurt him, which was part of the basis for a remote deposition that the judge did approved that after Oltmann failed to show up to the courthouse for a scheduled deposition.

Finally fed up with assertions, Cain replied, You have no proof of that, and there is absolutely no reason we would want any harm to happen to you. I want you to sit there during the trial.

The comment elicited a strong reaction from Oltmann: I’m here for three hours to answer your questions. Don’t be harassed by a jerk.

Oltmann has also been combative outside of sworn testimony, often criticizing the judge on Telegram, a conservative social media site where he has more than 31,000 subscribers.

Meanwhile, lawyers for Oltmann and other defendants were given an opportunity to testify Coomer on Thursday. This transcript has not been published.

The defendants in the case are trying to get it dismissed through Colorado’s anti-SLAPP law, which seeks to protect journalists and members of the public from being the targets of frivolous prosecution and retaliation. The series of documents came as part of Coomers’ response to these motions.

A hearing on the anti-SLAPP dismissal motions is scheduled for Oct. 13-14 in Denver District Court.

The Colorado Sun doesn’t have a paywall, which means readers don’t have to pay to access stories. We believe vital information needs to be seen by those affected, whether it’s a public health crisis, investigative reporting, or empowering lawmakers.

This report depends on the support of readers like you. For just $ 5 / month, you can invest in an informed community.

