Greece braces for autumn storm with Turkey Over Sea pipeline | greece, politics





ATHENS – Signaling the end of a summer truce called not to frighten tourists from both countries, Greece and Turkey are lining up for a showdown over rights to the seas and Turkey is trying to block a possible route to the ‘EastMed Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias informed his European Union counterparts of Turkish warships just 10 nautical miles from Greece’s second largest island, Crete, where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said ships energy would also be exploited. The Greek-licensed Maltese-flag research vessel Nautical Geo is there and has been warned by Turkish warships, unable to continue mapping the pipeline sea route from Crete to Cyprus and Israel. The EastMed pipeline, currently under design, would transport natural gas from offshore gas reserves in the Levantine Basin to Greece, and in conjunction with the Poseidon and IGB pipelines to Italy and other European regions. The EU has been reluctant to confront Erdogan, who continues to use the threat of sending more refugees and migrants to the bloc via Greece and its islands to roll back the bloc. The Greek New Democracy government has decided to extend the search for the Nautical Geo until September 26, so it can move further east, despite constant radio harassment from Turkish frigates, Kathimerini said. Greece and Egypt – in response to a deal between Turkey and Libya dividing the seas between them, which no other country recognizes – have reached a deal to also hunt for energy in the same disputed seas. The big question, according to the newspaper, is whether the Nautical Geo will test Turkey’s warnings and whether it will be accompanied by a Greek warship or other vessels to protect it, again increasing the risk of a conflict. Greece decided, according to the newspaper, to send a coast guard ship and a warship was also sent after the Turkish frigate Gemlik was also dispatched from Crete although Turkey has so far limited the naval actions to warnings, but there is an anxiety that could be heightened to try to block exploration as well.

