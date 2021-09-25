Pak globally recognized for its open support for terrorists: India at the UN





Pakistan is an “arsonist” disguised as a “fireman,” said First Secretary Sneha Dubey.

New Delhi:

Pakistan holds a despicable record of hosting the highest number of terrorists banned by the United Nations, India told the world organization, as it lashed out at the neighboring country for its references to Kashmir in the United Nations General Assembly. India also strongly reaffirmed that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India”.

Exercising its right of reply to Imran Khan’s statements at the United Nations General Assembly, India said Pakistan has an established history and policy of hosting, assisting and actively supporting terrorists. “Pakistan holds the despicable record of harboring the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the United Nations Security Council. Osama Bin Laden has found refuge in Pakistan. Even today Pakistani leaders glorify him as a “martyr,” said First Secretary Sneha Dubey. Friday at the United Nations General Assembly.

Pakistan is an “arsonist” disguised as a “firefighter,” and the whole world has suffered because of its policies as the country feeds terrorists in its backyard, she said.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Pakistani leader has abused UN-provided platforms to spread false and malicious propaganda against my country, and has sought in vain to distract the world’s attention from the dismal state. of his country where terrorists are free to pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are turned upside down. “

“Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of hosting, assisting and actively supporting terrorists. It is a country that has been recognized worldwide as a country that openly supports, trains, finances and arms terrorists as part of state policy. It holds the despicable record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council, ”added Ms. Dubey.

Unlike Pakistan, India is a country with a free media and an independent judiciary that monitors and protects our Constitution, she said.

“Pluralism is a very difficult concept for Pakistan to understand which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring to high office. The least they can do is do some soul-searching before exposing themselves to ridicule. the world stage, ”she added.

India also strongly reaffirmed that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India”. “This includes the areas which are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately evacuate all the areas under its illegal occupation,” he said.

Imran Khan, in his speech, referred to the decision taken by India in August 2019 to end the special status of Jammu and Kashmir as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) today. The theme of this year’s general debate is “Building resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting human rights and revitalizing the United Nations”.

With inputs from PTI and ANI

