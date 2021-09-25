National Maritime Day: Can Indonesia Become The Global Maritime Axis?

The Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment organized a series of National Maritime Days which virtually culminated on Thursday (September 23, 2021) yesterday.

In his remarks, President Joko Widodo said that restoring Indonesia’s identity as a maritime nation was not only based on maritime jargon, but also through genuine work in various fields to strengthen the growth of the blue economy.

The Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs, Luhut Pandjaitan, said that the maritime sector must be the vision of the Indonesian nation with its identity as an archipelagic country and that the main stream of national development must be maritime.

In the series of the 57th National Maritime Day, a kick-off was given for the preparation of the National Maritime Development Roadmap to Indonesian Gold 2045 which was presented in the National Maritime Policy Document 2045 (HMN 2045).

In the midst of the conflict in the South China Sea, Indonesia celebrated the 57th National Seas Day yesterday Thursday (September 23, 2021). The celebration took place virtually with various maritime activities.

The flagship event took place virtually. The congratulations of all ministries and other officials in the ministry of coordination of maritime affairs and investment were delivered in the virtual. Hope to strengthen maritime areas until border issues are resolved.

Meanwhile, in his virtual speech, President Joko Widodo passed on maritime development efforts to a golden Indonesia in 2045. According to Jokowi, as the world’s largest archipelagic country, Indonesia has the potential to become the global maritime axis. As a country of 17,000 islands with a coastline of over 108,000 km as well as a country with the greatest marine biodiversity in the world, Indonesia should be the maritime axis of the world, he said. .

Not only that, President Jokowi said Indonesia’s identity as a maritime nation must continue to be restored and strengthened. Not only through maritime jargons, but through real work in various fields. We need to strengthen the economy growth we, blue economy us, he said.

The President further underlined the need to work hard to improve maritime connectivity and maritime security in order to protect the interests of the people and national interests. In addition, the President also recalled that the maritime potential must be continuously enhanced to promote more equitable economic growth and increase added value and unite the Indonesian state.

In this regard, Jokowi pointed out that the government has worked and continues to work to improve the connectivity of thousands of islands in Indonesia. Not only through the construction of large and small ports located on small and isolated islands, but also by connecting them through the maritime toll program.

Through inter-island connectivity, it is expected to stimulate economic growth. In addition, to facilitate the mobility of people and goods, he said.

He said remote islands and coastal communities have high economic potential even though their location is far from centers of national economic activity. Among them are the potential of the marine food industry such as fishing and marine life, the potential of maritime tourism and the potential of the drug and health supplement industry based on marine biodiversity and biodiversity. This could be the basis for Indonesia’s economic growth which is evenly distributed throughout the archipelago, he said.

Jokowi continued, to support this, science and technology (Science) are needed, such as the use and development of science and technology in the world of shipping and the growth of the domestic shipping industry must be pursued continuously.

Not only the shipbuilding industry, but also the global transportation and logistics service industry, we must continue to develop. We must be the kings of our seas, he said.

In addition, he also called for the Indonesian people’s perspective on the sea to change. According to him, the sea is not a separator, but the sea is a link between the islands. The sea is also not the back of the house which is always on, but the sea is the courtyard of the house it faces.

The sea is not a place to throw away what we don’t need, but the sea is a place to live. The sea is a source of subsistence where a lot of fortune is stored there. The sea is a gift from God that we must protect and that we must honor, he continued.

The President recalled that the use of marine resources must be done with wisdom and wisdom for the benefit of present and future generations. “Using science and technology wisely will make us a strong and prosperous country based on our maritime strength,” he said.

On the same occasion, the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investment, Luhut B. Pandjaitan, said in his directive that the title of maritime country should be granted to Indonesia if it is able to control the oceans for the glory of the country and the well-being of the people.

Therefore, we must be able to acquire the capacity to manage and use all maritime resources for the progress and prosperity of the nation, explained Coordinating Minister Luhut.

Moreover, according to him, being an archipelagic country for Indonesia is a gift and a destiny from God who should be grateful for its rich natural resources. As a great maritime nation, Indonesia must be able to manage it with full responsibility for the well-being of the people and participate in supporting national economic development.

Luhut added that President Jokowi, at the start of the formation of the cabinet, launched a vision to make Indonesia the global maritime axis. According to him, this is appropriate because Indonesia is located in a cross position.

“Many circles and communities translate this as their own interests and understanding, but it seems what President Joko Widodo means is developing Indonesia’s glory as a strong maritime nation and a superior maritime nation. , as in the days of our ancestors, back to being the center of the world maritime civilization, ”said Coordinating Minister Luhut.

Luhut stressed that the maritime should be the vision of the Indonesian nation and that the mainstream of national development should be based on the maritime. Thus, national development planning and implementation must take into account Indonesia’s identity as an archipelagic country, Luhut said.

In 2025, Luhut said that the first period of the National Long-Term Development Plan (RPJP) will end and then enter the next long-term planning period, namely 2025-2045.

This is a good opportunity to fuel a long-term reflection on maritime development. “We need to establish a clear roadmap for the maritime development fleet to reach the final port to make Indonesia the center of global maritime civilization in 2045, where (when) we are one hundred years of independence,” did he declare.

He said, in the face of the potential of the shrinking world. Speed, precision and efficiency are therefore important potentials for us to be competitive on a global scale. This is why the characteristics of the nation, the structure of the society, the culture and the society must be prepared in such a way that it can compete, he said.

Earlier, at the start of the event, the secretary of the Ministry for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs, Agung Kuswandono, in his speech, indicated that the commemoration of the National Day of the Sea was preceded by a series of activities of the Maritime Literacy Week September 16-23, 2021.

This literacy week organized around 50 activities from various institutional institutions, both government, academia and community, with participants reaching 10,000 audiences, he said.

In addition, the momentum of the celebration of the 57th National Day of the Sea is also doubled by to start up preparation of a national maritime development roadmap towards Indonesia Gold 2045 which is presented in the national maritime policy document 2045 (HMN 2045)

This HMN 2045 document contains the concept of maritime development as input and study material for the preparation of RPJP for the period 2024-2045, in order to maintain the sustainability of long-term national development to achieve the vision 2045 of Indonesia in the maritime sector, namely Indonesia as the center of the world’s greatest maritime civilization, he said.

It also coincided with the completion of the Presidential Decree on the Indonesian Maritime Policy Action Plan 2021-2024, which is the greatest gift of this National Maritime Day, he added.

The commemoration also took place in the presence of the Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendi, the Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, the Minister of Transport Budi Karya Sumadi, the Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, North Maluku Governor Abdul Ghani Kasuba, and other audiences across Indonesia.