PM Narendra Modi to address the United Nations General Assembly today – COVID-19, terrorism, climate change on the agenda





Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo credit: AP Highlights PM Modi’s speech at UNGA will focus on terrorism, COVID-19 and climate change The COVID-19 pandemic has been an unprecedented disruption: PM Modi at the COVID-19 World Summit: Prime Minister Modi held his first bilateral meeting with President Joe Biden and attended the QUAD summit during his visit to the United States New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in person on Saturday with a focus on pressing global challenges, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to fight terrorism, the climate change and other important issues. The Prime Minister is expected to raise the issue of terrorism, highlight India’s contribution to the world during the Covid-19 pandemic and also express his government’s ambitions for renewable and clean energy. Prime Minister Modi could also stress the need for a stable regime in Afghanistan after the United States withdraws from the war-torn country. More than 100 heads of state and government are attending the annual high-level General Assembly session, which was held virtually in 2020 due to the COVID pandemic. The theme of the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA is “Building resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting the rights of people and revitalizing the United Nations “. Prime Minister Modi will address the United Nations a day after holding the first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and attending the Quad Leaders Summit in Washington DC hosted by Biden. Biden, Prime Minister Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his Japanese counterpart Yoshihide Suga attended the Quadrilateral Framework Leaders’ Summit in Washington. During his one-on-one meeting with Biden at the White House, Prime Minister Modi said Biden’s leadership would certainly play a big role in how this decade is shaped. “The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the United States,” said the Prime Minister. The two leaders discussed a multitude of issues, including the Indo-Pacific, the climate and the COVID-19 pandemic. Biden said he and Prime Minister Modi discussed ensuring stability in the Indo-Pacific, including with their quiet partners.

