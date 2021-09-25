Government-opposition clash over EVM reaches Senate – Pakistan





Sherry accuses the government of trying to prepare the ground for the rigging before the ballot. The minister said the opposition had made no proposal to ensure transparency in the electoral process.

ISLAMABAD: The war of words between government and opposition over the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) continued in the Senate on Friday, with members of the Treasury calling VPDs inevitable for the holding of transparent elections while the opposition qualifies them as rigging machines.

A debate on EVMs began after Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, while concluding discussion on President Dr Arif Alvis’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament, rebuked the opposition for digging holes in the ideas of voting machines and Senate elections through a show of hands.

EVM is the way forward, he said, criticizing the opposition for not making any suggestions to ensure more transparency in the electoral process and choosing to reject any suggestion coming from the government side.

He also referred to the recent visit of a Senate delegation to Russia to observe the polls, noting that the country had used technology in the elections.

The Minister of State congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on his Afghan policy and said he had made it clear that Pakistan would be a partner in peace and not in war.

He claimed there was an agricultural boom in the country and said a bumper wheat harvest this year set a new record.

In an instant retort, Senate PPP House Leader Sherry Rehman accused the government of trying to set the stage for pre-election rigging.

She criticized ministers for their attack on the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and regretted that threats were also made against the commission after it took a realistic stance on EVM.

She criticized the government for painting a strangely inaccurate picture of the unprecedented and harsh reality on the ground, saying we are facing a terrible economic crisis in real terms with soaring food prices, but here we are told that Pakistani agriculture is booming.

She said there was no respite in sight for the average citizen whose disposable income had shrunk alarmingly, lamenting that the government was only focusing on narrative warfare.

Ms Rehman said it was the first time in the country’s history that wheat was imported at a shocking price of $ 383.50 per tonne. For a country that was once self-sufficient in wheat production during the PPP government, it is a shame that we are importing it now and that too at such exorbitant rates, the senator said.

Unfortunately, under the current government, Pakistan’s food trade balance has reached a huge negative of -3,965 million dollars, mainly due to imports of sugar and wheat. So why is the PTI government celebrating a wheat boom, she asked, discussing the expensive importation of wheat.

Emphasizing the importance of a joint session on Afghanistan, Senator Rehman said: There is a humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Afghanistan. What is our strategy for the overflow in Pakistan? A unified position could help Pakistan effectively address challenges that may arise as a result of developments in Afghanistan, as what happens in Afghanistan does not stay in Afghanistan. He’s coming back to Pakistan.

She added that the British parliament met immediately on this issue, as did the US Congress.

So where was the Pakistani parliament in the midst of it all, she said, adding that a joint session to discuss the situation in Afghanistan is the need of the hour, but unfortunately this government is only holding sessions only to bulldoze the bills, unlike the PPP government.

Discussing the appalling performance of PIA, Ms Rehman said: At a meeting of the Public Accounts Committee, we were told that from November, PIA will no longer get bridges to board passengers, nor will it be able to provide power supply for the aircraft because the CAA decided to stop providing airport services to the airline due to non-payment of charges. Ironically, at the same meeting we are told that PIA is making a profit. Why can only the government see the profit? I hope that the cost reductions will be reviewed and that the facilities will not be cut. As if the EU ban on PIAs weren’t enough, passengers will now have to suffer as well, she continued.

Instead of making life difficult for people, let them breathe freely. The PTI government ignored signs of an economy collapsing only to bolster its image and take credit for projects it did not even launch, like the BISP that the PPP had introduced and implemented. work, said the senator, adding that the economy was on track. fan and government had to start taking responsibility.

Defending the idea of ​​introducing EVMs in the next general election, Senate House Leader Dr Shahzad Wasim said: We cannot progress without technology. It is necessary for transparency.

Of the discussions about the risks of hacking, he said it was like avoiding driving a car for fear of an accident.

He said the government is committed to making the voting process simple and transparent, adding that it also wants to involve overseas Pakistanis in the electoral process by voting from their country of residence through the voting system. I.

He called on opposition parties to come up with constructive proposals to make the system more transparent, instead of blindly opposing the technology.

Dr Wasim said the country produced a record 21.3 million tonnes of wheat, but had to import more to close the gap as consumption of the product was estimated at 29.5 million. tons due to the increase in population.

PTI’s Senator Faisal Javed also called the use of EVMs inevitable in the next election.

It is the right of parliament to legislate and the job of the ECP to conduct free, fair and transparent elections under the law, he added.

PML Saadia Abbasi alleged that the 2018 general election was stolen, asking how can we trust technology that is in your hands?

Earlier during Question Time, Aviation Division Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan had hoped that the European Union’s restrictions on PIAs would be lifted this year.

In July 2020, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) suspended the authorization of the national carrier’s third-country operator to operate flights in EU member states due to problems with security.

The minister said all the agency’s reservations had been taken into account and his audit team would visit Pakistan in November.

He told the Senate that the outgoing government inherited PIA, which was facing huge financial losses.

However, the government has managed to significantly reduce the loss from 67.32 billion rupees to 34.64 billion rupees over the past three years, he added.

Responding to various additional questions during Question Time, Mr Khan said that PIA’s financial losses amounted to Rs 67.32 billion in 2018, which was reduced to Rs 52.6 billion in 2019 and to 34.64 billion rupees in 2020.

He said various commercially unsustainable routes, both domestic and international, have been closed to reduce losses.

Posted in Dawn, le 25 September 2021

