Jokowi Supports Public Enthusiasm For COVID-19 Vaccination





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo was delighted to see the public’s enthusiasm for carrying out vaccination activities to accelerate herd immunity in the country. The head of state made the remark during his virtual speech to the National Vaccination Movement for 7 million inhabitants of plantations and productive villages in 17 provinces, organized by Projo, a group of volunteers supporting Jokowi, and the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI). “I am very happy to see the public enthusiasm for helping with immunization coverage in various parts of Indonesia,” the head of state said, as seen in a video on the GAPKI IPOA YouTube channel on Friday. The number of community-led mass vaccinations gives a glimmer of hope that Indonesia will be able to stem the spread of the virus through a spirit of solidarity, mutual protection and mutual assistance. Jokowi noted that currently vaccinations are being stepped up in various regions and focused on various groups of people, both in the vaccination booths and through the door-to-door method while visiting the community. The President stressed the importance of expanding and accelerating immunization. The higher the number of people vaccinated, the faster Indonesia will reach the 70% vaccination target previously set. The president also insisted that all parties work together and convince the public that the vaccination is safe and halal. Vaccination in accessible places is also considered necessary to vaccinate as many people as possible. “Therefore, I welcome Projo’s initiative with GAPKI to help speed up vaccination. They have successfully carried out vaccination activity for residents of plantations and productive villages in 17 provinces, with a target of seven million. inhabitants of plantations, agriculture and productive villages in various provinces, such as Sumatra, Kalimantan, Sulawesi, Java and Papua, ”he added. Related News: Gaining Public Confidence That Vaccination Is Safe and Halal: President Jokowi

