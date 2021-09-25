As NATO Allies Turkey-US Relations Should Be Very Different: Erdogan

As two NATO countries, Turkey and the United States should be in a very different position, the Turkish president said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul after Friday prayers, Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that “the United States is currently supporting terrorist organizations, beyond all expectations,” adding that “instead of fighting terrorist groups , the United States provides them with a considerable amount of weapons, tools and vehicles. “

Erdogan noted that Turkey, as a member of NATO, should share this fact with the whole world, referring to US support for the YPG / PKK terrorist group.

Responding to a question about his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said his expectations of him were “very different”.

The regime in Syria poses a threat in southern Turkey. So, as a friend of Russia, I expect Putin and Russia to take a different approach as a demand for solidarity, he said.

We must fight together in the south, he added.

The United States is not interested in Syria these days, Erdogan said, noting that Russia, Iran and Turkey should discuss ways to create a zone of peace in Syria.

We are working to improve our bilateral relations with Russia, as our goal is to reach a bilateral trade volume of $ 100 billion with Russia, Erdogan said.