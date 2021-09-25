Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

37 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control

















Here are the highlights of the past week.

Sensex closes above 60,000 on support indices; the real estate index gains more than 20%


New trends

Has the Indian startup ecosystem become a cauldron of mental health issues?



name Price Switch % variation
Indiabulls Hsg 225.85 -3.80 -1.65
Sbi 440.75 -9.05 -2.01
ntpc 124.25 -1.95 -1.55
Nhpc 27.95 0.20 0.72

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting