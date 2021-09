Boris Johnson to relax visa rules for truck drivers

In tricky times like these, it helps if the other mechanisms in society operate smoothly. Yet the grievances that led to these warnings about the unrest from the public this winter now also include border delays. A computer failure caused a self-service passport breakdown at the gates and long queues at border controls at various airports. Heathrow, Manchester, Stansted and Edinburgh airports have all reported problems. As if these transport problems weren’t enough, climate change activists blocked the port of Dover after a series of controversial protests on the M25 motorway, with truck drivers honking their horns as more than 40 Isulate Britain protesters sat down in the middle of the A20. Investment lessons The energy crisis has grown at such a rate that it’s already easy to forget that it was the rise in wholesale gas prices that started it all, leaving many energy providers on the brink of ruin. . Today it emerged that the latest victim of the price spike, Avro Energy, which collapsed this week leaving 580,000 customers down, paid a company $ 2.25 million. headed by its two directors the same year he suffered a loss of 28 million. Marc Littlewood analyzes why the energy crisis should come as no surprise, detailing why we were hitting idiots ignore the energy at our doorstep. Can anything good come out of all of this? Tom Stevenson state the investment lessons to learn of the energy crisis. Don’t blame Brexit The shortage of workers means the newly trained truck drivers have just hit the jackpot as roaring post-Covid demand sparks a scorching job market. Truck drivers are greeted with 5,000 connection bonuses and double-digit pay increases as companies scramble to fill a shortage of 100,000 stifling supply chains. However, mediocre wages, training problems and the end of tax loopholes mean that the crisis is likely to drag on until next year. Tim wallace analyzes why we shouldn’t blame Brexit for driver shortages. Commentary and Analysis World tour: Chinese activist #MeToo disappears The Foreign Ministry is investigating “urgently” the disappearance of a prominent Chinese women’s rights activist who is due to study in UK on a Chevening scholarship this fall. Huang Xueqin, 33, has been missing for nearly a week, disappearing a day before her scheduled departure from Guangzhou to the UK to study in a master’s degree program at the University of Sussex. His friend, prominent union activist Wang Jianbing, who was planning to accompany him to the airport, also disappeared the same day. His disappearance is a blow to the Chinese movement #MeToo. Friday interview “I realized that I really didn’t like my mother”

