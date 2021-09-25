‘Pak has always supported terrorists’, India criticizes Imran Khan for right of reply to UNGA





ANI | Updated: Sep 25, 2021 07:40 AM IST

new York [US], Sep 25 (ANI): India criticized Imran Khan in his right of reply in response to Pakistani prime minister’s references to Kashmir in his virtual address to the United Nations General Assembly and said Islamabad has a history established active support for terrorists.Sneha Dubey First Secretary of UNGA said: “Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Pakistani leader has misused platforms provided by the UN to spread false propaganda and malicious against my country, and seeks in vain to divert the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists are granted a laissez-passer while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are turned upside down . is a country recognized worldwide as openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists under state policy. It holds the despicable record of harboring the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council, ”Dubey added. She criticized Pakistan for bringing up the internal Indian issue. Pakistan to tarnish the image of this august forum by bringing internal affairs to my country, and going so far as to spit lies on the world stage, ”she declared. Khan had addressed the United Nations General Assembly virtually on the Kashmir issue during his speech. Claiming that Pakistan wants peace with India, Khan said, however, that lasting peace in South Asia depends on the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. results-oriented engagement with Pakistan, ”Khan’s statement read. Indian Secretary Dubey, speaking on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, said: Anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks a few days ago. The world has not forgotten that the mastermind behind this vile event, Osama Bin Laden, fled to Pakistan. Even today, Pakistani rulers glorify him as a martyr. Dubey added: “Sadly, even today we have heard the Pakistani leader try to justify acts of terror. Such a defense of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world. Regarding Pakistani rhetoric of calling oneself a ‘victim of terrorism’, she said: ‘This is the country which is an arsonist disguising himself as a firefighter. Pakistan is feeding terrorists in their backyards in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors. Our region, and indeed the whole world, has suffered because of their policies. On the other hand, they try to cover up the sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror. “

She also referred to the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh. She said, “It is also the country that still holds the despicable record in our region of carrying out religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh. As we mark the 50th anniversary of this horrific event in history this year, there is not even recognition, let alone accountability. “She also criticized Pakistan for having suppressed its minority communities. It is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalized by its leaders and even justified,” added the First Secretary. and Pakistan, she said India is a pluralistic democracy with a large population of minorities who have held the highest positions in the country, including as President, Pri me Minister, Chief Justices and Chiefs of army staff. She also said that unlike Pakistan, India is a country with a free media and an independent judiciary that monitors and protects our Constitution. understand for Pakistan which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring to high state functions. The least they can do is do some soul-searching before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage, ”Dubey added. “This includes the areas which are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately leave all areas under its illegal occupation,” Dubey said. She also said that India wants normal relations with all of our neighbors, including Pakistan. “However, it is up to Pakistan to sincerely work towards creating an enabling atmosphere, including taking credible, verifiable and irreversible measures to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against the United States. India in any way, ”Dubey added. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/us/pak-has-history-of-supporting-terrorists-india-slams-imran-khan-in-its-right-of-reply-at-unga20210925074038/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos