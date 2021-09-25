President Joko Widodo encourages domestic entrepreneurs to accelerate economic recovery





TRIBUNJATENG.COM, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo invites Indonesian businessmen to take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to develop Indonesia. He expressed it by giving a happy birthday to the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday (09/24/2021). He conveyed his message that the government truly appreciates the great contribution of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to national development and management of the Covid-19 pandemic. The president called on businessmen under the banner of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to take advantage of the Covid-19 pandemic as an opportunity to develop Indonesia. “I invite the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry to take advantage of this crisis as an opportunity to accelerate the pace of progress so that Indonesia becomes a highly competitive country, becomes a winner in global competition and promotes economic growth. inclusive and sustainable. Read also : Chelsea vs Manchester City prediction in the Premier League tonight, full team of Tuchel, Pep Minus Read also : Answer key Theme 3 5th year Primary school Page 49 50 51 Sub-theme 2 Learning 1 ORS solution Read also : Shio Fortune today Saturday September 25, 2021 “The 53rd anniversary of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry,” Indonesia’s seventh president said. The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry celebrates its 53rd anniversary today, Friday (9/24/2021). Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Chairman Arsjad Rasjid said that at the organizational age which has reached over half a century, Kadin Indonesia has managed to become an effective government partner. “The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is gaining in maturity and has positioned itself as a reliable organization in the economic field, and has succeeded in proving that it is an effective equal partner of the government in building the regional economy. and the national economy, ”said Arsjad Rasjid in his speech. “At present, the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is not only playing a role in economic development, but should also participate with the government in addressing health issues to overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. “ “The challenge is definitely not easy, because this health problem has an impact on the economy.” “Therefore, health is one of our concerns, to participate in the development of the economy in the future,” said the chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Read also : SMP video in Pekalongan already holds limited PTM, PAUD-TKs are encouraged to enter Read also : These 4 herbal drinks effectively cleanse the liver Read also : Video cafe and enjoy the twilight at the promise of the flaming soul of Ungaran The Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) has supported the government in pursuing the national vaccination goal, through the Mutual Cooperation Vaccination Program. Arsjad Rasjid also said that Kadin Indonesia has also deployed mobile vaccination buses to reach people with difficulty in accessing health facilities, started construction of oxygen houses in various areas, distributed packages of medical oxygen cylinders. in all provinces, as well as social assistance packages for people in need. Arsjad Rasjid said that Indonesia is currently facing two wars caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, namely the war in the health sector and the war in the economy. He said that if the problems in the health sector can be resolved immediately, Indonesia’s economic growth will recover faster.

