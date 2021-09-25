Cabinet ‘inclusiveness’ – Journal – DAWN.COM





WITH the Afghan Taliban now firmly in charge of the country, voices are rising inside and outside Afghanistan asking when the high-profile inclusiveness the armed group has been talking about will materialize. So far, it seems the group is sticking to their narrow vision.

Recently, the Taliban’s cabinet has expanded further and now includes a member of the Hazara Shiite community as deputy minister, and apparently some members of the Tajik and Uzbek communities, although things are still unclear on this front. . What is concerning is the fact that even during the expansion of the cabinet, women were kept out of decision-making circles. This, added to the fact that the Taliban did not allow girls to return to secondary schools (the group says they will soon be allowed to return) is very reminiscent of the Taliban of old, when women were virtually excluded from the classroom. public life.

As Prime Minister Imran Khan rightly pointed out when speaking to the BBC, the Afghan group’s decision to ban girls from attending secondary school would be contrary to Islam, while adding that Unless the Taliban forge a truly inclusive government, the risks of civil war would be Very real.

Ideally, the Taliban should learn the lessons of history, especially the past decades which have seen Afghanistan torn apart by both external interference and internal power struggles. The warlords, representing different tribes or ethnic groups, had carved out their own fiefdoms and even during the reign of Ashraf Ghanis, supported by the firepower of NATO, the hold of the central governments on the country was tenuous at best. Moreover, going back even further, after the Mujahedin overthrew the Soviets and the government of Najibullah with the help of the West, the Arabs and this country, their infighting led to more civil war and anarchy. .

If the Taliban are to avoid repeating these mistakes, they must take into account all ethnic groups, tribes and sects. Instead of being symbolic, they should form a broad-based whole that can pave the way for a representative rule. Moreover, if women are not allowed to participate fully in national life, Afghanistan will not be able to progress. There is no justification for preventing girls from receiving an education. Even Saudi Arabia and Iran, which are religious states, place no restrictions on the education of women. In addition, these states and other Muslim countries also allow women to work. Therefore, if the Taliban are serious about inclusiveness, they must follow suit.

Posted in Dawn, le 25 September 2021

