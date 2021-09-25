Turkey: Student Housing Protests Highlight Soaring Prices | Business and Economy News

Istanbul, Turkey Hasan Dogan says he doesn’t mind the cold and rain as he prepares to spend another night in an Istanbul park. The fourth-year graphic design student and dozens of other students have been sleeping rough for four nights, part of a nationwide protest movement against what they say is an unbearable rent crisis in Turkey.

Whether it rains or not, we will stay here until our demands are met, we have no place to stay anyway, he told Al Jazeera on Wednesday.

Luxury skyscrapers and condominiums loom from the streets surrounding the park in the city’s financial district, a testament to long-term economic growth. But the student protests, which take place every night in dozens of cities across Turkey, are a sign of a growing cost-of-living crisis.

Turkey’s economy was in the doldrums before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, with the pound frequently under pressure and resulting in higher prices for consumers.

Inflation has been on the rise this year, and now even basic needs like housing are now out of reach for many.

Dogan says that when he started out in college he was paying 750 Turkish liras ($ 87.7) per month to rent an apartment near his campus, but now rents in the same area are typically over £ 2,000 ( $ 226.4), which makes it unaffordable for him.

Without a place in the state-run student dormitories, Dogan says he has no place to live if he wants to return to college as face-to-face classes begin in October for the first time. since the start of the pandemic.

The student protest movement, called We Cant Shelter or Barinamyoruz Haraket in Turkish, calls on the government to take measures like limiting rents, building more housing and offering more grants and scholarships to students.

Responding to criticism of the price hike and protests from university students, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters last week that his government was taking action against price hikes and had built a significant number of dormitories and increased scholarships. for students.

Hundreds of new universities have been established since the Erdogans Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power in 2002, and today more than eight million people are registered.

We made investments that no other government had made before, Erdogan said. We now have dorms with a capacity of almost a million. Such dormitories did not exist before us.

While the protests in Istanbul were greeted with sympathy, local restaurants served dinner and tea in other parts of the country, students were confronted with police action and skepticism from the authorities.

Earlier this week, nine students were arrested in the capital Ankara. Police arrested six more at a park in Eskisehir town on Wednesday evening, and in four other towns, they intervened to force students at the campsite to disperse.

Deputy Home Secretary Mehmet Ersoy said the protests were an attempt to mislead the public and almost all of the students participating in the protests in Istanbul had homes they could live in.

Officials from some cities came to us and said things like You don’t tell the truth, you have no problem finding accommodation, said Kardelen Sahin, 18, a first-year math student at the Istanbul University.

It’s a little disrespectful to tell us that. If that wasn’t a serious problem, would we be protesting here, sleeping on the streets? We are human beings, we have the right to housing.

Price increase

For many students who protested, unaffordable housing was the latest in a series of economic problems their families have faced in recent years.

We have already seen high prices for everything during the pandemic, Kemal Yilmaz, 23, told Al Jazeera. When face-to-face teaching resumed, we had to find accommodation near our universities, but we found the rents too high. Now the situation is bad enough that we are on the streets to sort out our problems.

Yilmaz says rents near his university have more than doubled since before the pandemic and he lives in a fixed income household.

My dad is retired and he can only afford rent on one house. There are many solutions but the government has not taken us seriously, he said.

Rents in Turkish cities have risen dramatically during the pandemic, official statistics and realtors show, even as multi-week closings and other measures to stop the spread of the virus have thrown a wrench into the country’s economic machine. country.

A survey conducted in September 2021 by the Istanbul Municipality found that 95% of residents said the rent was too high for them, and around 41% had been forced to delay payment since the start of the pandemic. The average rent in the city, according to the survey, rose from 1,541 lire ($ 174.4) to 2,561 lire ($ 289.8) during the pandemic, an increase of 66%.

Meanwhile, Turkey has seen painful increases in the prices of consumer goods. The country’s annual inflation rate unexpectedly climbed to 19.25% last month, the highest level in more than two years. The Turkish lira continued to experience severe bouts of volatility, falling to a new all-time low this week.

Meanwhile, Turkey’s minimum wage has seen only modest increases and still stands at just 3,577 lire ($ 404.8) per month.

Authorities put in place temporary economic aid measures, briefly selling subsidized products in municipalities, prohibiting the dismissal of state employees, offering modest monthly cash payments, and helping pay some workers’ wages.

But Sevval Sener, a Deep Poverty Network social worker who monitors the country’s most vulnerable urban residents, says demand for housing has grown rapidly in cities like Istanbul without rent controls or other government controls, and that his measures economies during the pandemic were not enough.

Contrary to what the authorities want to show, we see that poverty has worsened and that the social supports provided during the pandemic period are insufficient to meet even the basic needs of the population, Sener told Al Jazeera.

People working in day-to-day, precarious jobs have lost much of their daily income with the pandemic Although the lockdown has ended, the problems have not gone away. The electricity and water connections were cut in the houses because the bills were not paid. Those who could not pay the rent were evicted by the landlords.

Dependence on the construction sector

Critics of the government have in turn accused the leaders of being insensitive to the economic turmoil facing the public.

Last week’s sermon in state-run mosques on Friday urged worshipers to refrain from exploiting the situation and opportunism, echoing President Erdogan’s remarks that the root of the problem of the cost of high life was profit.

We have achieved the highest growth figures in the world. We are breaking record after record for exports. Employment has even passed the pre-pandemic period, Erdogan said on September 16 in a speech highlighting public assistance to traders affected by the pandemic.

We also know the problems associated with the high cost of living. By fighting profiteers, we will bring inflation under control and prevent sky-high price hikes.

Countries around the world grapple with high inflation this year as companies reject lockdown restrictions, resulting in commodity bottlenecks and higher shipping costs.

But government critics say Turkey’s economic crisis is not just due to the pandemic, but over-reliance on sectors like construction that are highly vulnerable to currency devaluations.

In economics, every country has cutting edge sectors that it invests in so that they can pull into other sectors and the economy can grow, Harun Ozturkler, professor of econometrics at the University, told Al Jazeera. by Krkkale.

However, the construction sector, said Ozturkler, is an unsustainable choice that doesn’t always directly contribute to the rest of the economy.

Turkish construction companies rely heavily on imported materials, spending which has increased by around 42% in a year, in part because these purchases have to be made in increasingly expensive euros or dollars. Earlier this year, many leading construction companies in Turkey announced that they had been forced to stop work due to the cost.

But the market, Ozturkler said, has ended up with a surplus of around two million homes, priced high enough for contractors to recoup their construction costs.

The government, in turn, has offered low interest rates in recent years to encourage the purchase of these homes. The buyers, however, did so largely as an investment, and not as a home for themselves.

Only those who had actually invested in homes to rent them out to others bought homes, and now they’re stuck with homes for rent, Ozturkler said. But they paid a lot of money, so it is natural for them to charge high rents.