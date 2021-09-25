PM Modi to address UNGA session today, focusing on pressing global challenges | World news





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday and will focus on pressing global challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic, terrorism and climate change, among other important issues. Modi flew to New York from Washington after holding his first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House and attending his first Quad Summit in person on Friday. “After a series of meetings in Washington DC, Prime Minister @narendramodi is embarking for New York. He will address the UNGA session there,” the Prime Minister’s Office said in a tweet. PM Modi in the United States | Follow all updates here PM Modi will address the general debate of the 76th session of the UNGA and this year’s theme is Building resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting the rights of people, and revitalize the United Nations. He last addressed the session of the United Nations General Assembly in 2019. Read also | A force for global good: PM Modi on Quad after China calls him a “closed click” PM Modi’s most anticipated speech at UNGA India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said on Monday that Prime Minister Modi’s speech at UNGA was one of the most anticipated among world leaders. “He has always addressed some of the fundamental issues facing the world, and those that are important and worrying to us in India, including some of our domestic achievements,” Tirumurti told ANI in an interview. Besides the pandemic and its humanitarian impact, Tirumurti said other issues such as global economic downturn and financing for development, terrorism and related issues, climate change, ongoing conflicts internationally, developments recent developments in Afghanistan, the reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), etc. can dominate the UNGA. Read also | Stronger, Closer, Tighter: United States Announces New Indian Paradigm “India, as the spokesperson for developing countries and a member of the Security Council, is expected to use its voice to address global issues such as climate change, the Sustainable Development Goals, the ” equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication and economic recovery, women’s empowerment and participation in government structures, the fight against terrorism, peacekeeping and consolidation, Council reforms security, etc., he said. Tirumurti reiterated that India has already done this and will continue to do so in the future. Read also | Harris calls on Pak to act against terrorists on his soil About 109 heads of state and government will speak during the in-person general debate and nearly 60 will deliver speeches through pre-recorded video statements, according to the UNGA’s second provisional list of speakers. Last year in September, world leaders submitted pre-recorded video statements for the United Nations General Assembly session that they were unable to physically attend the annual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. It was the first time in the UN’s 75-year history that the high-level session went virtual. The option has been left open for world leaders to send pre-recorded statements this year also amid the raging pandemic. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Washington on Wednesday for a three-day visit to the country, his first beyond the neighborhood since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Prime Minister has held bilateral meetings with US President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. PMs Modi, Morrison and Suga also attended the Quad leaders meeting hosted by President Biden in the US capital. He also met with five global CEOs on Thursday for a potential investment in India.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/pm-modi-set-to-address-unga-session-today-focus-on-pressing-global-challenges-101632529369110.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos