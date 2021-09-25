UN leaders face global concerns over regional conflicts :: WRAL.com





In today’s world, few conflicts remain local.

India battles over Kashmir region with bitter rival Pakistan, internal turmoil in Haiti turns to US-Mexico border migrant crisis and questions over Ethiopian government’s role in famine deaths reported in the Tigray region.

It will all be visible on Saturday when leaders from those regions address the United Nations General Assembly.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spent part of the week meeting with US officials to strengthen ties in the Indo-Pacific, is expected to push back Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khans scathing albeit with the predictable rhetoric that landed within hours earlier.

Khan again called the Hindu nationalist government Modis a fascist on Friday and denounced India’s crackdown on Kashmir, the disputed region divided between each country but claimed by both.

Modi, like Khan, is also expected to weigh in on the Afghan crisis. The Indian government has expressed fears that the chaos left by the United States’ military withdrawal from Afghanistan is benefiting Pakistan and fueling the long-simmering insurgency in Kashmir, where militants have already gained a foothold.

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry is due to deliver a pre-recorded speech on behalf of the country which has been rocked by unrest following the assassination of its president and a recent major earthquake on Saturday.

The address comes days after Henry sacked his chief prosecutor, who had asked a judge to indict Henry in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moise and to ban the prime minister from leaving the country.

The unrest has spread beyond Haiti’s borders, with thousands of migrants fleeing to the United States This week, the Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti, Daniel Foote, resigned in protest against large-scale inhumane deportations Haitian migrants from the United States. Foote was not appointed to this post until July, after the assassination.

Ethiopia will also address the largest gathering of world leaders on Saturday and will face pressure from global concerns for its region of Tigray.

The UN has warned of famine in besieged northern Ethiopia, calling it the world’s worst food crisis in a decade. Starvation deaths have been reported since the government in June imposed what the UN calls a de facto blockade of humanitarian aid.

Russia and the Holy See are also expected to speak on Saturday.

The government of the Catholic Churches is one of only two non-member permanent observer states to be included in the United Nations.

