Complaint that Mauro Gloriosol asked for tax break for Chicago’s Trump Tower found to be unfounded





A complaint that a lawyer who ran a state agency that governs property tax appeals pressured his staff to give former President Donald Trump $ 1 million in tax relief on Chicago’s Trump Tower, determined the Illinois Inspector General’s office.

But the state government watchdog also found that Mauro Glorioso, who was the executive director of the Illinois Land Tax Appeal Board, violated the law and policy of the State. State by deleting files and emails related to the Trump tax appeal.

This week’s findings came from an investigation into an anonymous complaint the state Inspector General’s office received in 2019 that Glorioso rejected his staff’s decision to deny Trump any reimbursement and demanded a decision in favor of the president on the skyscraper by the river.

Glorioso, a Republican lawyer from Westchester, had been appointed to the post by Democratic Governor JB Pritzker earlier that year.

In October 2020, Pritzker pulled him out of the agency amid the investigation and a backlog of cases at the agency known as PTAB, which can overturn decisions by county officials on the assessments. property tax, resulting in lower tax bills.

After the Chicago Sun-Times reported on the state’s investigation, Glorioso sued the newspaper for libel.

In the report that the anonymous complaint against Glorioso was unfounded, the Inspector General’s office said an allegation is valid when it has determined that there are reasonable grounds to believe that a violation law or policy has taken place or there has been fraud, waste, mismanagement, misconduct, non-performance, fault or wrongdoing.

But, in a second investigation, the Inspector General found that Glorioso had violated PTAB state record keeping policy, guidelines and law by deleting PTAB files and emails in October 2020. , shortly before leaving the agency.

The deleted tapes included documents related to the Trump case, according to the report. The deletions came days after the Sun-Times requested copies of these documents under the Illinois Freedom of Information Act, the state law that allows public access to government documents. in most of the cases.

Following the finding that he had deleted files, the Inspector General recommended that a copy of this report be placed in Mr. Gloriosos’ employment file and that he not be rehired by the State.

The Inspector General filed the report with the State Executive Ethics Commission.

In response to the report, William Quinlan, a lawyer representing Glorioso, told the ethics committee that the inspector general’s findings were unfounded and unjustified.

Mr. Glorioso was aware that his emails had been backed up by PTAB’s IT department when he deleted them from his local inbox and the OEIG investigator investigating the first complaint about the call to him. had said that OEIG did not need any other documents. , wrote Quinlan.

Trump’s call was for commercial space in its building at 401 N. Wabash Ave.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/2021/9/24/22692526/mauro-glorioso-donald-trump-illinois-property-tax-appeal-board-executive-inspector-general The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos