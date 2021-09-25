President Joko Widodo releases 1,500 newborns at Kemiren Beach, Cilacap





Jakarta (ANTARA) – After planting mangroves, the President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, also released 1,500 newborn babies on Kemiren beach in Cilacap, central Java on Thursday (23 / 9). Accompanied by the Minister of Environment and Forests (LHK) Siti Nurbaya, President Jokowi released 1,164 Lekang turtles (Lepidochlys olivacea) and 336 green turtles (Chelonia mydas) with the community. President Jokowi said the release of the turtle hatchlings is aimed at preserving the turtles, whose populations are declining and which are hoped not to become extinct. By releasing these turtle hatchlings, it also creates a healthy marine ecosystem and maintains the balance of the environment on the coast and the sea. “I hope that with this activity there will be awareness, concern and participation of the community to protect and preserve the turtles,” President Jokowi said. In addition, President Jokowi said that the release of these turtles would not only be carried out in Cilacap, but would be carried out massively on beaches across the country. These turtle hatchlings came from several locations, namely Sodong Beach, Cilacap (BKSDA Central Java) up to 100 turtle hatchlings; Jogosimo Beach, Kebumen (BKSDA Central Java) up to 200 turtle hatchlings; Trisik Beach, Kulonprogo (BKSDA Yogyakarta) up to 300 turtle hatchlings; The semi-natural turtle hatching unit on Ngagelan beach, Banyuwangi (BTN Alas Purwo) up to 620 turtle hatchlings and 130 green turtle hatchlings; and the Turtle Conservation Management Unit (UPKP) Sukamade Beach, Banyuwangi (BTN Merubetiri) up to 44 hatchlings of turtles and 206 hatchlings of green turtles. KLHK and related parties released 343,919 turtles in various parts of Indonesia, including 106,377 Lekang turtles (Lepidochlys olivacea), 23,885 tortoises (Nested Eretmochelys), 213,351 green turtles (Chelonia mydas) and 306 starfish turtles (Dermochelys coriacea). This release activity is part of the KLHK program through an animal release activity entitled Living in harmony with nature: preserving national fauna as well as the establishment of a return to natural environment program (restock) as a form of active participation in the connectivity of activities off-site who supports in situ. Prior to carrying out the release activities, field observations were carried out by the KSDA Center of Central Java, the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) of the Cilacap Regency and the Regional Directorate of Forestry Services VI (CDK) of the province of Central Java to determine the location of the release. . From the results of these activities, Kemiren Beach is considered a suitable place for the release of hatchlings of turtles, as this beach has a long stretch of coast with stands of sea pines, a plant species that is often used as a habitat for the Lekang turtle. . Previously, several turtles had also been found landing on the beach. This release activity was carried out in accordance with the Circular Letter from the Director General of KSDAE No. SE.8 / KSDAE / KKH / KSA.2 / 5/2020 concerning the technical guidelines for the release of wild animals during the Covid pandemic -19. Liberation activities are carried out respecting health protocols during the pandemic and respecting the principles of animal wellbeing. Since the turtle hatchling release location is in a tourist attraction in the Cilacap Regency, it is hoped that it can add to the conservation appeal and support ecotourism around the location and shed light on the community at large regarding turtle conservation. Pewarta: PR feed

