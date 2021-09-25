“Arsonist disguised as a firefighter”: India criticizes Pakistan against UNGA for terrorism, India News News





India has strongly criticized Pakistan for its right of reply to the United Nations General Assembly after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his virtual address to the Assembly. India said Pakistan has a history of supporting terrorists. UNGA First Secretary Sneha Dubey said terrorists were given a “free pass” to Pakistan.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time that the Pakistani leader has abused UN-provided platforms to spread false and malicious propaganda against my country, and has sought in vain to distract the world’s attention from the dismal state. of his country where terrorists enjoy free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are turned upside down, ”Dubey said.

“Member States are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of hosting, assisting and actively supporting terrorists. It is a country that has been recognized worldwide as a country that openly supports, trains, finances and arms terrorists as part of state policy. It holds the despicable record of hosting the largest number of terrorists proscribed by the UN Security Council, ”she added.

She said Imran Khan’s statements were an attempt to “spit out lies”. She also criticized him for commenting on India’s internal affairs.

“We are exercising our right of reply to a new attempt by the Pakistani leader to tarnish the image of this august forum by introducing internal affairs to my country and going so far as to spit lies on the world stage,” he said. she declared.

Imran Khan, in his virtual address, claimed that Pakistan wanted peace with India, but put the blame on India.

“India has a responsibility to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented engagement with Pakistan,” the statement from Khan said.

Pakistan glorified Osama Bin Laden as a martyr

First Secretary Sneha Dubey recalled the September 11 attacks and pointed out that Osama bin Laden had finally been found in Pakistan.

“A few days ago we marked the solemn occasion of the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of September 11. The world has not forgotten that the mastermind behind this despicable event, Osama bin Laden, fled to Pakistan. “Ye again, Pakistani leaders glorify him as a martyr,” she said.

Dubey added: “Unfortunately, even today we have heard the leader of Pakistan try to justify acts of terrorism. Such a defense of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world.

“Arsonist disguised as a firefighter”

Calling Pakistan an “arsonist in firefighter disguise,” she objected to Pakistan’s usual claim to be a victim of terrorism.

