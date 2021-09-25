Politics
Fact Check- Old photos of viral anti-Modi protests in the United States as recent protests
Two photos of anti-Modi protesters holding placards comparing Modi to Adolf Hitler have gone viral on social media. India Today Anti Fake News War Room verifies the authenticity of the images.
The two images of the anti-Modi protest on social media were from 2019.
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday, two photos of anti-Modi protesters holding signs comparing Modi to Adolf Hitler went viral on social media.
Several Twitter and Facebook users posted these images claiming that anti-Modi protests took place in the United States during Modis’ visit and that the media is deliberately not reporting on these protests.
India Today Anti Fake News War room (AFWA) has discovered that the viral footage dates back to 2019, when Prime Minister Modi visited the United States and met former US President Donald Trump. Although the Hi Modi event in Houston had witnessed tremendous support for Narendra Modi, some protests against him were also reported from Houston.
OLD IMAGES OF THE ANTI-MODI PROTEST
Using the reverse image search, we found the two images of the anti-Modi social media protest from 2019.
Several users posted these pictures to Facebook and on Twitter September 23 and 24, 2019.
() .. ..
..
..
Shilpa Bodkhe -. (OdBodkheShilpa) September 23, 2019
It is true that these images did not have a place in the main Indian media at that time. But several websites and news portals had written about them and posted photos about the protests.
According to these websites, protesters gathered during Modis’ visit to the United States in Houston in 2019. These protesters showed up with anti-Modi placards and held up slogans on various issues such as Kashmir and the repeal of section 370.
Some blogging sites like Shaktish.blogspot.com have posted more images and videos of the protest that took place on September 22, 2019 in Houston. Viral images can also be seen in these images and videos posted by the blog site.
According to a Al Jazeera Report, During Prime Minister Modi’s visit in 2021, dozens of American Indians gathered in Lafayette Square, the park in front of the White House, to protest the visit.
But the viral images showing anti-Modi posters are from 2019 and are unrelated to Modis’ recent visit to the United States.
ClaimPrime Minister Modi’s visit to the United States sparks protests where posters comparing him to Hitler are shown, but the media will never show them.ConclusionThese images of anti-Modi protests date back to 2019, when the Prime Minister visited the United States and met former US President Donald Trump. The “Howdy Modi” event saw a mix of Prime Minister Modi supporters and protesters shouting slogans against him.
|
