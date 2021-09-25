Trump lies and costly investigations plagued Arizona for a decade





The conservative organization with unparalleled authority to uncover potential fraud in the 2020 Arizona election came back empty-handed after its months-long investigation, according to a draft report obtained by NBC News affiliate KPNX of Phoenix .

The so-called audit came after former President Donald Trump and his associates publicly questioned the legitimacy of the 2020 election following Joe Biden’s victory.

To be clear, the investigation by Cyber ​​Ninjas, a Florida-based cybersecurity firm, was never going to be legitimate, regardless of the results. The owner behind the group is a conspiracy theorist who spread lies about the 2020 election, and even some local Republicans admitted the coup was embarrassing.

But this is not the first time Trump and his supporters have used Arizona to launch costly, undemocratic, and conspiratorial initiatives. In fact, there have been several over the past decade.

Anjali Nair / MSNBC; Getty; PA

In 2011, Trump, the loudest voice in spreading conspiracy theories about then President Barack Obama, said he sent people to Hawaii to investigate Obama’s birth certificate. Trump’s baseless claim that Obama was not born in the United States was aimed at undermining Obama’s legitimacy as president.

I have people who have studied it and they can’t believe what they find, Trump told NBC’s TODAY show at the time.

It should sound familiar.

Also that year, Arizona Tea Party activists linked up with Trump and his associates to discuss the so-called birth conspiracy.

This should also sound familiar to you.

The first group to make contact was the Greater Phoenix Tea Party Patriots, through one of the group’s co-founders, a Conservative activist named Kelly Townsend. At the time, Republicans in Townsend and Arizona used Trump’s conspiracy theory to push for a law that would have removed Obama from the 2012 presidential ballot had he not proven his citizenship. to the taste of Republicans.

As The Arizona Republic reports:

[Townsend] wanted to ask Donald Trump to go to Arizona and come around to the bill. Townsend, who would win a seat at State House the following year, spoke with the representative at the time. Carl Seel, R-Phoenix, a supporter of Bill. Seel wrote to Trump and received an invitation to Trump Tower in New York City.

After that meeting with Trump, Republican lawmakers in Arizona agreed to pass the birth bill in early 2011. But so-Gov. Jan Brewer, a Republican, ultimately vetoed the bill.

That same year, another Arizona tea party group contacted Trump associate and conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi to press for an investigation into Obama’s birthplace. Brian Reilly, a member of the Surprise Tea Party Patriots, arranged a meeting between Corsi and Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Here is how the Republic explained this meeting:

[T]es Reillys, Corsi, and a few other members of the Surprise Tea Party traveled to downtown Phoenix to meet with Arpaio. Reilly got right to the point when he told the sheriff, “I was part of the Surprise Tea Party and I was here to tell you about the President’s birth certificate.”

Arpaio announced an investigation into Obama the following year.

Much like his statements encouraging the ridiculous election review this year, Trump has encouraged Arpaio’s bogus review.

Kudos to @RealSheriffJoe for their successful investigation of Cold Case Posse who claims @BarackObamas birth certificate is false, Trump said in a 2012 tweet.

In 2016, Arpaio closed its investigation without evidence of fraud. Yet the doomed investigation from the start is said to have garnered an unknown amount of money and considerable attention for figures in the right-wing national media. The same has been said about the failed Arizona election audit.

Visit the ReidOut blog to learn more.

Related:

Why these Trump associates were subpoenaed in January 6 investigation

Yes, the media is suffering from missing white woman syndrome

It’s gonna cost a lot to be an anti-vaxxer

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/msnbc/trumps-lies-costly-investigations-marred-arizona-decade-rcna2256 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos