Pakistan is an “arsonist” disguised as a “fireman”: India’s strong right of reply to the UNGA





Pakistan, where terrorists are given a free pass, is an “arsonist” disguised as a “firefighter”, and the whole world has suffered because of its policies as the country feeds terrorists in its backyard India said in a dazzling response after Prime Minister Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue in his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

“We are exercising our right of reply to a new attempt by the Pakistani leader to tarnish the image of this august Forum by addressing issues internal to my country and going so far as to spit lies on the world stage,” said the first secretary Sneha Dubey. told the UN General Assembly on Friday.

“While such statements deserve our collective contempt and sympathy for the state of mind of the person who repeatedly tells lies, I stand up to set the record straight,” said the young Indian diplomat. , criticizing the Pakistani leader for raising the issue of Kashmir in his speech to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“We keep hearing that Pakistan is a ‘victim of terrorism’. It is the country that is an arsonist disguised as a firefighter. Pakistan is feeding terrorists in their backyards in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors. Our region, and indeed the whole world has suffered because of their politics. On the other hand, they are trying to cover up sectarian violence in their country as acts of terror, “said Dubey.

Khan in his speech referred to the Indian government’s decision of August 5, 2019 to repeal Article 370 as well as the death of pro-Pakistan separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

In the right of reply, Dubey reiterated forcefully that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part of India.” This includes areas that are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately leave all areas under its illegal occupation.

Khan and other Pakistani leaders and diplomats have consistently addressed the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and other internal Indian issues in their speeches at the United Nations General Assembly and other fora in the world organization.

Pakistan’s attempts to internationalize the Kashmir issue have met with no resonance from the international community and member states, who maintain that Kashmir is a bilateral affair between the two countries.

Dubey said it was unfortunate that this is not the first time that the Pakistani leader has “misused” the platforms provided by the UN to “spread false and malicious propaganda against my country, and seeks vain to distract the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists are given a pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are turned upside down. “

As the international community this month marked the solemn 20th anniversary of the vile terrorist attacks of September 11, Dubey said the world has not forgotten that the “mastermind behind this despicable event, Osama bin Laden, s ‘was a refugee in Pakistan. Even today. , Pakistani leaders glorify him as a “martyr”.

“Sadly, even today we have heard the leader of Pakistan try to justify acts of terrorism. Such a defense of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world.”

Emphasizing India’s position categorically, Dubey said New Delhi wanted normal relations “with all of our neighbors, including Pakistan”. However, it is up to Islamabad to sincerely work towards creating an enabling atmosphere, including taking credible, verifiable and irreversible steps to ensure that no territory under its control is used for cross-border terrorism against India in any way. whether it be.

Affirming that member states are aware that Pakistan has an established history and policy of welcoming, assisting and actively supporting terrorists, Dubey said the country is globally recognized as a supporting, training, funding country. and openly arming terrorists as part of state policy. “He holds the despicable record of hosting the highest number of terrorists banned by the UN Security Council.”

“It is also the country which still holds the despicable record in our region for carrying out a religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh. As we mark the 50th anniversary of this horrific this year. event in history, there is not even recognition, much less responsibility, said the Indian diplomat.

Stressing that minorities in Pakistan – Sikhs, Hindus, Christians – live in constant fear and state-sponsored suppression of their rights, he said, “this is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalized by its leaders and even justified.

“Dissenting voices are silenced daily, and enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are well documented.”

Dubey said that unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a large population of minorities who have held the highest positions in the country including as president, prime minister, chief justices and heads of state- major of the army. India is also a country with free media and an independent judiciary that monitors and protects our Constitution.

“Pluralism is a very difficult concept for Pakistan to grasp, which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring to high state office. The least they can do is do some soul-searching before exposing themselves to ridicule. the world stage, “said the Indian diplomat.

In his nearly 25-minute speech to the UN general debate on Friday, Khan said lasting peace in South Asia hinged on resolving the Kashmir issue.

He said Pakistan wanted “peace” with India, as with all of its neighbors. “But lasting peace in South Asia depends on the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir issue,” in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he said.

He also called on the United Nations General Assembly to “demand” that Geelanis ‘remains be allowed to be buried in the “martyrs’ cemetery” with the appropriate Islamic rites.

Regarding Afghanistan, said Khan, “For some reason Pakistan has been blamed for this turn of events, by politicians in the United States and by some politicians in Europe.

“From this platform, I want them all to know that the country that suffered the most besides Afghanistan was Pakistan, when we joined the US war on terror after the September 11th.”

“The only reason we have suffered so much is because we have become an ally of the United States – of the Coalition – in the war in Afghanistan. Attacks have been carried out from Afghan soil to Pakistan. less, there should have been a word of appreciation. But rather than appreciating it, imagine what it feels like when we are blamed for the turn of events in Afghanistan, he said.

