Anand Mahindra on PM Modi-Kamala Harris meeting

Business mogul Anand Mahindra has expressed his admiration for the recent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US Vice President Kamala Harris. Anand Mahindra said cynicism towards politics and politicians is common. However, one should not ignore the “significance” of the meeting between Kamala Harris and PM Modi.

He said: “One Indian and one of Indian descent. At the peak of power at opposite ends of the globe. And they both got there from humble beginnings.”

Cynicism about politics and politicians is not lacking. But I hope that the significance of this meeting does not escape us. One Indian and another of Indian origin. At the height of power at opposite ends of the globe. And they both got there from humble beginnings. https://t.co/Jwyo6Uk2fV – anand mahindra (andanandmahindra) September 24, 2021

On September 24, Prime Minister Modi met with the US Vice President at the White House. The two leaders discussed global issues of common concern, including threats to democracy, Afghanistan and the Indo-Pacific. Modi said four million people of Indian descent serve as a bridge of friendship between the two countries. Harris described India as a “very important partner” for the United States and praised New Delhi’s announcement that it will resume exporting vaccines soon.

It was the first meeting between the two leaders. Harris had previously spoken on the phone with Modi in June during India’s COVID-19 crisis.

Indo-American Kamala Harris was born to two immigrant parents: a black father and an Indian mother. His father, Donald Harris was from Jamaica and his mother Shyamala Gopalan from Chennai. After her parents divorced, Harris was raised primarily by her single mother. Harris grew up embracing Indian culture.

Harris made history by becoming the first female, black, Indian-American Vice President of the United States. Prime Minister Modi had congratulated Harris on Twitter after becoming the 49th Vice President of the United States.

At that time, Prime Minister Modi said: “This is a historic opportunity. I look forward to interacting with her to strengthen Indo-American relations. The Indo-American partnership is good for our planet.”

To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.