Morning Brief: PM Modi arrives in New York, church apologizes for abuse and more, World News





We bring you the biggest stories of the day so far. From Prime Minister Imran Khan saying the Taliban can be partners in peace for the United States and Pakistan to the Catholic Church apologizing for the abuse of indigenous people in schools in Canada, we have it all.

You can also read Indian Prime Minister Modi arriving in New York to address UNGA and Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla saying the US and India will hold a meeting dialogue of the counter-terrorism working group. Also check out the report on US President Joe Biden saying India should have a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

PM Modi arrives in New York and will address UNGA today

New York is the final stop on Prime Minister Modi’s three-day visit to the United States. He will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly today. This is the first UN general assembly after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan.

Taliban can be peace partners for US and Pakistan, says Prime Minister Imran Khan

The Taliban can be potential peace partners for the United States and Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said. The remark came during an interview with Tom O’Connor, Newsweek’s foreign policy editor. He also called President Joe Biden’s hard line against the Taliban “unnecessary”.

Canada: Catholic Church Apologizes for Abuse of Indigenous People in Schools

On Friday, the Catholic Church offered its “unequivocal” apology to the Indigenous peoples of Canada for about a century of abuse at church-run residential schools that were set up by the government to assimilate Indigenous children into the city. main stream.

US, India to hold dialogue on Counterterrorism Task Force (Shringla) meeting

Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said the United States and India will hold a dialogue on the appointment of a joint task force against terrorism. The announcement was made during a press briefing on Friday. The two sides also called on the Taliban to honor their commitments under Resolution 2593.

Biden says India should have permanent seat in UNSC: MEA after Quad summit

Indian Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla addressed reporters in Washington, DC this morning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s discussions with the leaders of India, the United States, Japan and Australia during the Quad Summit.

