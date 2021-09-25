Aliyev tried to tone down accusations of not going through with it, allowing Russian troops to be deployed





The main issue is the provision of a road or a corridor through the town of Meghri in Armenia, and the question is what this should represent: is this a road considered for cars? Is it a railroad? An oil pipeline? A gas pipeline? Or another option? And the second important question is who will oversee these routes. Such an opinion was expressed by political scientist Stepan Danielyan in an interview with Armenian News-NEWS.am — and referring to current regional developments.

According to Danielyan, the main discussion on these issues takes place between Russia and Turkey, and the key issues are those in this area. According to the political scientist, Russia’s goal is to monitor this route.

“Moreover, if new communications are to be created, this will imply new geopolitical changes. Imagine that [natural] gas from Central Asia, including Turkmenistan, is exported via Turkey, when that would mean Iran and Russia could suffer heavy losses, in which case they would lose the market. As for the fact that Armenia recognizes the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, it is the maximum sought by Baku. [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev says Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] problem no longer exists and this term should not be used. But the problem is not closed, and Russian troops are currently stationed in the official territory of Azerbaijan because there is such a problem; otherwise, the Russians will go from there. [Turkish President Recep Tayyip] Erdogan also says the same – as if the Kurdish question does not exist, but the number of Kurds increases and the problem becomes more serious, which is why measures towards Syria are needed to neutralize the problem to some extent. measure. I don’t think what Aliyev said is a precondition for this, ”Danielyan said.

Aliyev said there was an opportunity to end the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) war on October 7. Why does the President of Azerbaijan now remember and talk about it? And is it possible that such an opportunity actually existed at this point? According to the political scientist, this is a means of pressure from Aliyev.

“If he says that, then maybe there is something else to say as well. I think it is important to understand not so much what they are saying, but why they are saying it. The rulers of Armenia and from Russia, of course, know these I think the statement is also addressed to the internal audience of Azerbaijan, because in the Azerbaijani discourse there is an active question of why they did not go so far as to the end during the war and why they did not finish everything, and why Russian troops were allowed to return to their territory This problem keeps getting worse and could get even worse in the future. I think Aliyev was trying to say with this statement that there were agreements, of which Turkey was also aware and accepted this solution in order to withdraw these accusations somewhat, ”Danielyan concluded.

