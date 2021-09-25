The humiliating reality of Boris Johnson’s US trade deal is bragging about





There are only a limited number of wheels that can fall off a wagon before it comes to rest in the dust.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s trip to the United States to meet President Joe Biden painfully put the UK’s elected official on the world stage into perspective.

Mr Johnson has been embarrassingly put in his place by Mr Biden over his Brexit promise of a new trade alliance with the United States. Surely the Prime Minister must have had some idea of ​​the reality of the potential free trade landscape. Then-President Barack Obama told him in 2016 that the UK would be “at the back of the pack” in terms of trade if it left the EU, and now it appears to be. Britain’s role as a historic bridge between the two continents seems redundant. Concerns have again been raised over the retention of the Northern Ireland protocol and the assurances given by Mr Johnson, although some say they see him as ‘poubli’. Mr Johnson said: “The Biden administration is not entering into free trade deals around the world at this time.” There were other boring smokescreens over a future “much to do”. In the Oval Office. Photo: by Al Drago-Pool / Getty Images. Volatility in the country’s energy supply is exposed, some face a heat or eat in the winter, supply chains are breaking down – now exacerbated by CO2 shortages – and Tesco is the latest to emit a Christmas warning as the shortage of truck drivers shows little sign of improvement. The problems we face are not all Brexit related, but leaving the EU when we did – based on few facts – certainly put us at a disadvantage that we could have done without. Much of the difficulty is directly attributable to Brexit. It doesn’t look like the same Brittany. It now seems much diminished. In addition, the rescue operation is hampered. “As evidence of the UK labor market crisis continues to mount, with another survey this week highlighting the impact of the worker shortage on growth, it seems the odds that the administration Boris Johnson takes action to mitigate fiasco decrease rather than increase. , “ writes editor Ian McConnell in his Called to Account column this week. Labor shortages, vaccine passports in Scotland and what are claimed to be unclear guidelines on nighttime industries come when, ‘Traditionally autumn can be a successful month for Scottish tourism and the wider hospitality and events sector’ Associate editor Scott Wright said in his column this week. “Unfortunately for those linked to tourism and the hospitality industry, this is shaping up to be another difficult fall as the reverberations of the pandemic are being felt in multiple ways.” He points out that tourism and hospitality are among a number of industries that are in the grip of a staff shortage crisis “which shows no sign of abating”. Amidst the competition for staff, there has been some growth in pay rates. “The fallout from Covid collided with Brexit to end one of the worst periods of wage growth in UK history, with companies in all industries reporting a lack of suitable candidates,” writes business correspondent Kristy Dorsey in her Jobs Focus this week. “The ONS estimates that weekly earnings are increasing at a rate of between 3.5% and 4.9%.” Better news from Europe like German life science company Sartorius reveals plans to create a new center of excellence in Scotland.

