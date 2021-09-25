India raises voice as Pakistan calls for work with Taliban





Washington (AFP)

India blamed Pakistan in Washington and the United Nations on Friday as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the world to work with Afghanistan’s triumphant Taliban.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his concerns over Pakistan during talks with US President Joe Biden as well as a broader four-way summit with Australian and Japanese leaders, according to Indian officials, who said the others agreed.

“There was a clear feeling that a closer examination and closer examination and monitoring of Pakistan’s role in Afghanistan – Pakistan’s role on the issue of terrorism – should be maintained,” the foreign minister said. Harsh Vardhan Shringla to reporters after the Home Talks.

Khan, speaking to the United Nations General Assembly, said the Taliban have pledged to respect human rights and build an inclusive government since taking office last month, despite global disappointment at an interim cabinet.

“If the world community inspires and encourages them to follow this speech, it will be a win-win situation for everyone,” Khan said.

“We must strengthen and stabilize the current government, for the sake of the Afghan people.

Khan spent much of his speech defending the record of Pakistan, which was the main supporter of the Taliban regime from 1996 to 2001 which imposed an ultra-austere interpretation of Islam and embraced al-Qaeda, triggering the American invasion after the September 11 attacks.

Khan, a longtime critic of the 20-year US war ended by President Joe Biden, blamed imprecise US drone strikes for the surge in extremism in Pakistan and highlighted Islamabad’s cooperation with US forces .

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan addresses the United Nations General Assembly via video PETER FOLEY POOL / AFP

“There is a lot of concern in the United States about taking care of the performers and anyone who has helped the United States. And U.S ? Khan said in a speech, pre-recorded by video due to Covid-19 precautions.

“At least there should have been a word of appreciation. But rather than appreciation, imagine what it feels like when we are blamed for this turn of events in Afghanistan.”

U.S. officials have long accused Islamabad’s powerful intelligence services of maintaining support for the Taliban, leading Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump to cut back military aid.

– Fiery Clash –

Biden has yet to speak, let alone invited Khan, although Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Pakistani counterpart on Thursday on the sidelines of the UN and thanked for his help in repatriating US citizens from Afghanistan.

Khan accused a world hungry for the billion-dollar Indian market of granting Modi “total impunity” in a charged speech even for Pakistan, which regularly lambasted India at the United Nations.

“The hate-filled Hindutva ideology propagated by the fascist RSS-BJP regime has unleashed a reign of fear and violence against the 200 million strong Indian Muslim community,” Khan said.

Khan was referring to Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party and affiliate Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, a century-old Hindu revivalist movement with a paramilitary component.

Members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh take part in a rally in support of the controversial Indian citizenship law on the outskirts of Hyderabad on December 25, 2019 STR AFP / File

Under Modi, India repealed the statehood of Kashmir, its only Muslim-majority region, passed a citizenship law that critics called discriminatory, and witnessed repeated outbreaks of religious violence.

While India often ignores Pakistan’s statements, a young Indian diplomat responded from the General Assembly.

Sneha Dubey, first secretary of the Indian UN mission, accused Pakistan of harboring and glorifying al-Qaeda mastermind Osama bin Laden – who was killed by US special forces in 2011 – in the military city of Abbottabad.

“We keep hearing that Pakistan is a victim of terrorism. It is the country which is an arsonist disguising himself as a firefighter,” she said.

“Pakistan is feeding terrorists in its backyard in the hope that they will only harm their neighbors.

She highlighted violence against minorities in Pakistan as well as its “religious and cultural genocide” in 1971 as Bangladesh gained independence.

“Unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a large population of minorities who have held the highest positions in the country,” Dubey said.

His response sparked another response as a Pakistani diplomat, Saima Saleem, challenged Dubey’s claim that Kashmir, which is partially controlled by Islamabad, was an internal Indian problem.

