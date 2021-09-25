India hits back at Imran Khan





New York, Sep 25 (UNI) India on Friday called Pakistan an “arsonist disguised as a firefighter” and a country that feeds terrorists in its backyard as a matter of state policy that has driven all the region and the world to suffer, in response to Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tirade against the country at the United Nations General Assembly.

Sneha Dubey, first secretary of India’s United Nations mission, during a scathing attack on Pakistan, also reminded the world that al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was sheltered in Pakistan.

“The world has not forgotten that the mastermind behind the vile event Osama bin Laden fled to Pakistan,” she said, adding that Pakistani leaders continued to glorify Osama as a martyr.

“Unfortunately, even today we have heard the leader of Pakistan try to justify acts of terror. Such a defense of terrorism is unacceptable in the modern world, ”she said, exercising India’s right of reply.

Referring to the state of minorities in Pakistan, she said: “Today minorities in Pakistan, Sikhs, Hindus, Christians, live in constant fear and the suppression of their rights sponsored by the state. . It is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalized by its leaders and even justified. Dissenting voices are silenced daily and enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are well documented. “

Responding to Imran Khan’s assertions about the treatment of minorities in India, the young diplomat said: “Pluralism is a very difficult concept for Pakistan to understand which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring to high office in the world. ‘State. The least they can do is introspection before exposing themselves to ridicule on the world stage ”

“Unlike Pakistan, India is a pluralistic democracy with a large population of minorities who have held the highest positions in the country, including as President, Prime Minister, Chief Justices and Chiefs of Staff of the army. India is also a country with a free media and an independent judiciary that monitors and protects our Constitution. “

On Imran Khan’s allegations of “war crimes” by India, she referred to the genocide perpetrated in Bangladesh in 1971 during and before the war of independence in which more than 300,000 people were killed by Pakistan and hundreds of thousands of raped women.

“It is also the country that still holds the despicable record in our region for carrying out a religious and cultural genocide against the people of what is now Bangladesh.

“As we mark the 50th anniversary of this horrific event in history this year, there is not even recognition let alone accountability.”

“This is not the first time that the Pakistani leader has abused the platforms provided by the UN to spread false and malicious propaganda against my country, seeking in vain to distract the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists are given a free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are in turmoil. ”

“It is a country recognized worldwide as openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists as part of state policy. It holds the despicable record of harboring the largest number of terrorists outlawed by the government. UN Security Council, ”she said. .

Emphasizing the position of India categorically, she said: “Let me reiterate here that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and always will be an integral and inalienable part. from India. This includes the areas which are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately evacuate all areas under its illegal occupation.

Regarding the conditions for peace, she said: “We want normal relations with all our neighbors, including Pakistan. However, it is up to Pakistan to work sincerely to create an enabling atmosphere, including taking credible, verifiable and irreversible steps to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India. any way.

UNI / IA

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ http://www.uniindia.com/~/pakistan-an-arsonist-disguised-as-firefighter-a-suppressor-of-minorities-india-hits-back-at-imran-khan/World/news/2515713.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos