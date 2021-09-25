PM Modi Holds In-Depth Meetings with CEOs of Major US Companies; Know everything about them!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began a visit to the United States, which began on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. On Thursday, September 23, Prime Minister Modi had in-depth discussions with five top US CEOs from five different key sectors. This engagement with key business leaders was made in order to explore ways to build economic bridges between the two countries.

PM Modi met with CEOs of Qualcomm, Adobe, First Solar, General Atomics and Blackstone. It should be noted that two of the CEOs are Indo-American namely Shantanu Narayen from Adobe and Vivek Lall from General Atomics. The other three are Cristiano E Amon (Qualcomm), Mark Widmar (First Solar) and Stephen A Schwarzman (Blackstone).

“Throughout the morning, I had in-depth discussions with key CEOs and business leaders about investing in India. They appreciated India’s reform trajectory. Closer economic ties between India and the United States benefit the people of our nations, ”Prime Minister Modi said after meeting with US CEOs.

Get to know these business leaders and major US CEOs.

1. Shantanu Narayen – Adobe

Shantanu Narayen is President, President and CEO of one of America’s largest multinational computer software companies, Adobe. Originally called Adobe Systems Incorporated, the software company specializes in creating a wide range of content including graphics, photographs, illustrations, animation, multimedia / video, film and print. Shantanu Narayen joined Adobe in 1998. He started his journey as Vice President and became CEO of the company in 2007.

Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ meeting with CEO of Adobe aims to highlight the IT and digital priorities for India by the Indian government. In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi mentioned that he had discussed interesting ideas regarding ed-tech, supporting Indian start-ups and stimulating innovation. The CEO of Adobe also expressed his desire to convey the joys of video and animation to every child in India.

Shantanu Narayen is an Indian of American descent who traveled to the United States to obtain a master's degree. Before Adobe, he was a product developer at Apple. Among his achievements, Shantanu Narayen is a recipient of India's civilian honour Padma Shri.

2. Vivek Lall – General Atomic

Seeing drones as an upcoming and emerging industry in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held in-depth talks with General Atomics Global Corporation CEO Vivek Lall. Renowned scientist Vivek Lall heads one of the largest private nuclear and defense companies in the world.

General Atomics is a diversified defense and technology company that pioneers military drone technologies. The company is considered the world’s largest manufacturer of military drones, and subsequently the United States only shares its technology with its key allies. Prime Minister Modi’s meeting with Vivek Lall is important as India and the United States take steps to establish a new relationship in the defense sector. CEO Lall has been instrumental in major bilateral defense agreements between the two countries.

Here’s what the PM tweeted about the meeting with the Global Atomics EWC:

3. Cristiano R. Amon – Qualcomm

When it comes to wireless technology innovations, multimedia software, 3G and 4G networks, Qualcomm has been a pioneer and a global leader dominating global markets. They are now turning to 5G with a new line of smart products. Qualcomm also has a grip on Indian markets as the company tackles key national issues ranging from dairy, transportation to defense. Prime Minister Modi deliberated and met with Qualcomm Incorporated Chairman and CEO Cristiano R. Amon.

In their lengthy meeting, PM Modi spoke about the use of technology for a greater public good and opportunities for expansion in technology in India, while CEO Amon looked at India’s progress. in 5G and efforts such as PM-WANI to strengthen connectivity.

4. Mark Widmar – First solar

Over the years, India has achieved a feat in conquering the sustainable energy sector, especially solar energy, launching innovative programs and interventions. The subject of solar energy is very close to the heart of the PM because it concerns the future of our planet. In accordance with this, Prime Minister Modi during his trip to the United States met with the CEO of First Solar, INC, Mark Widmar to discuss India’s future energy needs and technological transformation.

First Solar is an American manufacturer of solar panels and a provider of large-scale photovoltaic power plants and support services that include financing, construction, maintenance and recycling of end-of-life panels.

5. Stephen Schwarzman – Blackstone Group

Among the top five US CEOs is Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman. An active philanthropist who actively supports education, culture and the arts, heads one of the largest investment companies in the world. Blackstone invests capital on behalf of pension funds, large institutions and individuals, with $ 684 billion in assets under management.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Modi said of the meeting: It was a pleasure to meet Mr. Stephen Schwarzman, CEO of Blackstone. Its commercial success and intellectual prowess are admirable. We talked about India’s investment potential and why our country is one of the most attractive destinations in the world for investment.

