Pakistani kid calls Imran Khan a ‘chor’ and ‘shaitan’ in Oscar-worthy Nazm

New Delhi: A young boy from Lahore Minar-e-Pakistan has a strong message for Prime Minister Imran Khan. And he sings it with words like kasai and shaitaan. From yeh banda kasaayi hai… (This man is a butcher) to banya firda hai kaptaan, yeh shaitaan da bhai hai… (He wanders like a captain but is actually the devil’s brother) the boys take the Pakistani song Tehreek-e- Insafs Tabdeeli Aayi Re was strewn with his anguish towards Prime Minister Khan.

In a music video that went viral on Friday, the boy could be seen singing in Punjabi, a dedication he gladly offered to hum, at Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore, Pakistan.

Sensible child in the streets of Minar-e-Pakistan in Lahore. pic.twitter.com/ByhgYyHwMt

– Sajid Yousuf Shah (@TheSkandar) September 24, 2021

Also read: For 20 years, Imran Khan had a dream. When he became Prime Minister we had goats, cows and a shattered economy

What lurks beyond the words of Imran Khan

In the one-minute and forty-seven-second video, the boy channeled his frustration with the ruling government by citing the continued struggle of the people against rising inflation.

After equating Khan with a choro ka sardar (leader of thieves), he criticized the “tabdeeli” (change of power) which turned the former cricketer into the country’s supreme figure.

He then described the Pakistani prime minister as an older brother to Punjab minister Abdul Aleem Khan and a younger brother to Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Khan Tareen. Tareen was reportedly one of the main politicians accused in the sugar scandal, one of the biggest scams under the PTI government. Last year, Khan ordered a three-member commission to investigate the rise in sugar prices in January 2020. In a preliminary report, the commission revealed that the aforementioned politicians’ sweets were among the beneficiaries of the grant. fraud. It’s no surprise that the kid calls Tareen a cheeni chor.

In the following lines, he explains how his sister and brother reassure him and hope that Imran Khan will pay for his actions.

Also Read: Pakistani TV, Theater and Movies Can’t Get enough of Imran Khan and Dam song

Praises to the call for Oscar

Within minutes, the Lahore boy was hitting the internet, with Twitter users gushing over his melodic performance, including Christine Fair, a South Asian political and military affairs specialist at Georgetown University.

This is amazing! https://t.co/CuTmAziqQB

– (((Christine Fair))) (@CChristineFair) September 24, 2021

Must listen to this kid singing ‘Tabdeeli Raas Na Aayi’ in Minar e Pakistan, Lahore. pic.twitter.com/l3QqSI3R7J

– Fayak Wani (@ Fayak_Wani1) September 24, 2021

A Twitter user quickly claimed that the child’s name was Ali Haider and that he was from Chungi Amar Sidhu in Lahore. His family is said to be grappling with financial problems, which prompted young Ali to express his anger through his satirical poem.

The child’s name is Ali Haider. His father, Amir, is part of our organization (HKM) from Chungi Amar Siddhu, Lahore. The family has struggled to pay the rents and pay for Ali’s education since Amir Bhai lost his job 2 years ago. Behind the comic words, there is a real raw anger of the poor. https://t.co/vOKa8vhdB4

– Ammar Ali Jan (ammaralijan) September 24, 2021

Another user hoped the kid would go places and hopefully not get in trouble for bringing Imran Khan’s government to the task. While others even supported him for Oscar as opposed to the Grammys, donated for singing.

This boy goes to hopefully better places (via @RazaDharijo) pic.twitter.com/So0SeGB5kG

– Hasan Zaidi (@hyzaidi) September 24, 2021

Can we please give him an Oscar after telling him k beta galat politics hai apki https://t.co/jPXtcwYrOL

– theonlyareebayouknow (@areeba_fasihi) September 24, 2021

A certain Asad Ali Toor took this opportunity to express his dissent from the government in power. Qayamat tu aa sakti hai 2023 mein but Imran Khan nahi aa sakta iktedar mein .. (Doomsday may come in 2023 but Imran Khan must not return to power) he tweeted in Urdu.

2023! pic.twitter.com/HlDCYLcyoz

– Asad Ali Toor (sAsadAToor) September 24, 2021

