“Modi” sings welcome to PM outside New York Hotel before UN speech





PM Modi at the UN: the Indian diaspora in the United States constitutes about 1.2% of the country’s population New Delhi: Chants of “Modi, Modi” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai” greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived at his hotel in New York last night ahead of his address to the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly . The prime minister – after concluding his commitments in Washington, which included his first bilateral talks with Joe Biden, the Quad summit, and a meeting with the world’s top CEOs – could be seen greeting, shaking hands in thanks as the people were lining up to see it. “Vande Mataram, Vande Mataram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” praised the air as the prime minister approached the waiting supporters. “Landed in New York. Will speak to UNGA at 6:30 p.m. (IST) on the 25th,” the prime minister said in a tweet. Landed in New York. Will speak to UNGA at 6.30 p.m. (IST) on 25. pic.twitter.com/CUtlNZ83JT Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2021 “Modiji, we are proud of you,” someone shouted at the Prime Minister, who last visited the United States in September 2019 when he and then-US President Donald Trump spoke at the “Howdy Modi” event in Houston. #LOOK | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people as they cheer him and sing “Vande Mataram” and “Bharat Mata ki Jai” outside the hotel in New York. He must address the 76th session of the UNGA pic.twitter.com/hafLDBSimC ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021 “Take care of your health, sir,” advised another. One of the highlights of Prime Minister Modi’s overseas visits was his meetings with the diaspora community at large gatherings. The Indian diaspora in the United States constitutes about 1.2 percent of the country’s population. However, due to the current COVID-19 situation, no such gathering has been scheduled this time. “Bahut achha laga (It was nice),” said another upon seeing the prime minister. Prime Minister Modi received a similar warm welcome upon his arrival in Washington. “Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for their warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world,” Prime Minister Modi tweeted earlier. The theme of this year’s general debate is “Building resilience through the hope of recovering from COVID-19, rebuilding sustainably, meeting the needs of the planet, respecting human rights and revitalizing the United Nations”. Last year, for the first time in 75 years of UN history, the high-level session went virtual as heads of state and government were unable to physically attend the annual gathering due to the pandemic of coronavirus.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/watch-modi-chants-greet-pm-outside-new-york-hotel-ahead-of-un-address-2553028 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos