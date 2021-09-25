Pro-Trump listeners weave election lies





A group hired by Republicans who are friends of Trump to examine the results of the 2020 election in Arizona’s largest county lied about suppressed data, double voting and other malfeasance in a report that ignored basic facts on the conduct of the elections.

The report released on Friday by Cyber ​​Ninjas, the cabinet hired by Republican lawmakers in Arizona to research the 2020 election fraud, provided nothing that questions the election won by President Joe Biden. Instead, he tried to portray routine electoral practices in Maricopa County as errors, irregularities or sinister efforts to deny Donald Trump another term.

Even with its biased analysis, the report actually got more votes for Biden than it was certified to win in the county last year.

Here’s a look at some of the claims made by Cyber ​​Ninjas CEO Doug Logan during a hearing to present his report on Friday:

LOGAN, claiming that the election results were deleted from the Maricopa County Election Management System: so a person entered an app and specifically chose to run something that would erase all records from the system used to generate the official results, the day before an audit began.

THE FACTS: No, the data never went away; it has just been moved. Maricopa County officials made copies of the data and archived it before removing it from the election management system.

We have backups for all of the November data and that archive was never subpoenaed, the county said in a statement on Twitter. County officials said data cannot be stored on the election management system indefinitely. Cyber ​​Ninjas don’t understand the election business, the county said. We cannot keep everything on the EMS server because it has storage limits.

LOGAN: 23,344 people voted when they should no longer have access, or would not normally have access to the vote in Maricopa County because they moved.

THE FACTS: No, that is not what happened. Logan examined voter names against a commercial database of addresses, not a database of voters. He found that 23,344 said they had moved before the ballots came out in October. While the review suggests something inappropriate, election officials note that voters such as students, vacation home owners, and the military can move to temporary locations while still voting legally at the address they are at. registered.

A knowledgeable examiner of an election wouldn’t make such a claim, said Trey Grayson, a former Republican secretary of state in Kentucky.

LOGAN: There were 9,041 postal voters who received a ballot in the mail, but somehow two ballots were received, which I don’t know how you would have a bulletin sent and two receipts.

THE FACTS: This is not unusual, and it is not a sign of wrongdoing. The file Logan viewed, known as EV33, shows two ballot entries returned whenever a voter ‘s mail-in ballot has a signature discrepancy that is corrected.

When a voter mails a ballot with a blank or non-compliant signature, election officials contact the voter. If the discrepancy is resolved, they enter a second record in the EV33 file, election officials said.

The proper conclusion to draw from this conclusion is that the early voting team was fulfilling its legal responsibility by examining the signatures on all returned ballots, Maricopa County tweeted in response to Logans’ claim.

Associated Press editors Jude Joffe-Block in Phoenix and Cal Woodward in Washington contributed to this report.

EDITOR’S NOTE A look at the veracity of politicians’ claims.

