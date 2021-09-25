Before being fired on September 30, KPK employees hope for Jokowi’s action





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Head of the Legal Division of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK)PCN) off Rasamala Aritonang feels ridiculous if the president Joko Widodoignoring the recommendations of the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) and the Ombudsman regarding the National Insight Test (TWK). Rasamala said Komnas HAM and the mediator properly investigated and reported violations to the KPK. However, these efforts had no legal impact. “I still feel a little silly if such a situation is allowed,” Rasamala said in an online chat hosted by Legal Aid Institute (LBH) Pekanbaru on Saturday (9/25). Rasamala reiterated Jokowi’s promise to await the Supreme Court (MA) and Constitutional Court (MK) decision regarding the KPK TWK. He wonders if Jokowi has not yet acted when the two institutions have already made a decision. He also questioned Jokowi’s statement that he didn’t always want to be associated with the KPK TWK. Rasamala said the KPK entered the executive group after the adoption of Law No. 19 of 2019 regarding the KPK. “It is therefore quite natural for the mediator to submit recommendations to the president who is considered above the executive, in this case the superiors of the KPK,” he said. Even so, Rasamala still hopes for a wise demeanor from Jokowi. He was hoping Jokowi would step in to fix the KPK TWK issue. “After all, law enforcement always needs the support of power. If there is no power, law enforcement is just a paper tiger, just fairy tales.” , did he declare. Previously, 57 KPK employees had been officially dismissed because they had failed the TWK. They go. They will be officially dismissed on September 30. KPK employees have already fought for their rights with the ombudsperson and Komnas HAM. Both institutions said there were issues in the process of transitioning staff from KPK to TWK. The officials also took the case to the MK and MA. They also wrote to President Joko Widodo. However, Jokowi does not want to be involved in this matter. “Don’t bring anything to the president. It’s a constitutional courtesy. I must respect the ongoing legal process,” Jokowi said during a meeting with a number of media editors at the Presidential Palace, Jakarta, Wednesday. (15/9). (OF)



[Gambas:Video CNN]



