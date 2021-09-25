Outweighs the latest lawsuit against the New York Times et al. Likely to seriously fail





Contributing Author: Bryan Sullivan

OCTOBER 7, 2018: A special report in the October 7, 2018 edition of the New York Times investigates … [+] Suspicious tax schemes used by Donald Trump and his father, Fred Trump, to avoid paying taxes. (Photo by Robert Alexander / Getty Images)

Getty Images

In 2018, the New York Times NYT published a series of articles as part of a special investigation into the finances of then President Donald Trump. The articles appear to show evidence disproving the myth perpetuated by Trump that he was a self-made billionaire, and also appear to show, through close examination of thousands of pages of tax documents, that he had a history of tax schemes, and even outright. fraud, which has served to protect his inherited wealth for decades. For their efforts, the journalists responsible for these articles, David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, received a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting in 2019.

Donald Trump is now suing the New York Times, along with Barstow, Craig and Buettner, and the source who helped them get the tax documents, his niece, according to a new lawsuit filed in New York State court. , Mary Trump. Alleging that there had been an insidious conspiracy to obtain his tax records, Trump is seeking damages of at least $ 100 million. Unsurprisingly, given Trump’s model of frivolous legal action against the New York Times, there is no merit in this lawsuit against the newspaper. What is preventing this lawsuit from being taken seriously by most lawyers, including me? For starters, the allegations it contains – breach of contract and tortious interference – are unlikely to withstand legal scrutiny. There’s also that pesky thorn on Trump’s side called the First Amendment and its press freedom guarantees. This assumes, of course, that Trump is aware of the First Amendment.

The lawsuit alleges that by disclosing Trump’s tax records to Susanne Craig and the New York Times, Mary Trump violated an earlier settlement agreement reached in 2001 during litigation involving the estates of Fred Trump and Mary Anne Trump. Actions against Mary Trump may make a colorful, contract-based claim, as Mary was a signatory to the confidentiality agreement that Trump alleges violated, but there is no viable or meritorious claim against the New York Times. This is due to the expansive interpretation of the First Amendment by the United States Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has consistently upheld protections for the press, especially against public figures, and there is no greater public figure than the President of the United States. An example of press freedom can be found in the landmark New York Times Co. v. United States, 403 US 713 (1971), in which the United States Supreme Court ruled that the New York Times may publish top secret confidential government documents related to the United States’ involvement in the Vietnam War, known under the name Pentagon Papers, which were in fact stolen from a research institute.

Since the New York Times’ liability (which is non-existent) is based on negligent supervision of its employees, if Trump cannot demonstrate that Barstow, Craig and Buettner committed wrongdoing, the New York Times will not be held responsible. responsible. Trump presents his argument against Barstow, Craig and Buettner in the context of a breach of contract. Since the reporters were not signatories to the confidentiality agreement, Trump is proceeding under the torts of contract theory, which is primarily based on the validity of contracts. In Lama Holding Co. v. Smith Barney Inc., 88 NY2d 413, 424 (Court of Appeals, 1996), the frequently cited case on what constitutes tortious interference in a contract under New York law, the court held that a plaintiff must prove, the existence of a valid contract between the plaintiff and a third party, the knowledge by the defendant of this contract, the intentional acquisition by the defendant of the breach of the contract by the third party without justification, the effective breach of contract and the resulting damages.

Chances are journalists weren’t aware of the confidentiality agreement, and there is a chance that such an agreement might not even be enforceable for a number of reasons. But the key argument for journalists is freedom of the press under the First Amendment to the Constitution and that their actions were in the promotion of the public interest, a recognized justification for interfering with the contract under the Law of. New York. It’s easy to argue that the journalists’ purpose in convincing Mary Trump to disclose the tax records was to expose unethical or illegal behavior on the part of the President of the United States. One cannot think of a more justifiable action than exposing corruption to the highest levels of power.

FILE – On September 23, 2020, an archive photo shows President Donald Trump speaking at a … [+] conference in the James Brady press room of the White House, Washington. Donald Trump’s niece followed his best-selling and revealing book to trial on Thursday, September 24, 2020, alleging that the President and two of his siblings defrauded him of millions of dollars over several decades while at the same time. expelling from the family affair.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

As Trump attempts to intimidate through legal action, he is in fact unwittingly opening up to a vast discovery of his personal and financial affairs that could expose even more wrongdoing on his part, his family. and its businesses. For example, to defend against claims that he suffered damage, the New York Times and Mary Trump will certainly request copies of his financial records and additional prior tax returns, which Trump has used every means possible to. prevent their disclosure in the past. The newspaper has already indicated that it would not be intimidated by this latest lawsuit and intends to put up a strong defense, with a company official saying: “This lawsuit is an attempt to silence the independent news agencies and we plan to vigorously defend against it. ”

So here we have another frivolous lawsuit in a long and growing series of frivolous lawsuits, by a man some would consider the most frivolous president in history. As a former president, Trump should hone his knowledge of the Constitution, as he will likely be his biggest opponent in this matter.

We have requested comments from the representatives listed in the complaint, but have not received any comments at the time of posting. We’ll update this story to include comments when we receive them.

Bryan Sullivan, Partner at Early Sullivan Wright Gizer & McRae, advises and represents his clients as a legal strategist in all of their business affairs. He has considerable experience on the litigation and appeals side of the practice, as well as entertainment and intellectual property contracts, investment and financing agreements, and corporate structure documents on the transaction side.

