PM Modi in US Updates | Biden reiterates US support for India’s permanent seat on Security Council and entry into NSG

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington on September 22 for an official visit to the United States, during which he held the first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris.

He attended the first Quad Summit in person on September 24 with the US President and the Prime Ministers of Japan and Australia, Yoshihide Suga and Scott Morrison.

Mr. Modi will address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25.

Here are the latest developments:

2:40 p.m.

Biden reiterates US support for India’s permanent seat on Security Council and entry into NSG

US President Joe Biden reiterated the Americas’ support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed United Nations Security Council and its entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group during his first bilateral meeting in person with Premier Minister Narendra Modi at the White House.

President Biden, in his talks with Prime Minister Modi, applauded India’s strong leadership during his presidency of the UN Security Council in August 2021, according to the joint statement by the US-India leaders released after their meeting at the White House on Friday.

In this context, President Biden also reiterated US support for India’s permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council and other countries that are important champions of cooperation. multilateral and aspire to permanent seats on the UN Security Council, he said.

The support of President Bidens gives a big boost to the pressure from New Delhi to reform the powerful United Nations body, as India has been at the forefront of the United Nations efforts to lobby in in favor of urgent and long-standing reform of the Security Council, stressing that it rightly deserves a place at the UN high table as a permanent member.

-PTI

13:48

US, India call for speedy return to democracy in Myanmar

Taking a strong stand against the coup in Myanmar, the United States and India called for an early return to democracy in the country, an end to the use of violence and the release of all political detainees .

In a joint statement released following the first face-to-face bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Friday, the two leaders also called for the urgent implementation of the consensus in five ASEAN points on Myanmar.

The leaders called for an end to the use of violence, the release of all political detainees and an early return to democracy in Myanmar. They further called for urgent implementation of the ASEAN five-point consensus, the statement said.

-PTI

12h51

United States reaffirms “unwavering commitment” to India as major defense partner

US President Joe Biden reaffirmed his “unwavering commitment” to India as a major defense partner through close engagements, including information sharing and enhanced cooperation in advanced military technologies.

During the first-ever in-person bilateral meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Friday, they also welcomed the deepening of advanced industrial cooperation and noted the recent co-development project. unmanned aerial vehicles under the Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, and further encouraged such joint efforts.

“President Biden reaffirmed the strength of the defense relationship between the United States and India and the unwavering commitment to India as a major defense partner through close defense commitments in the sharing of information, the sharing of logistics and military interactions, the strengthening of cooperation in advanced areas of military technology and the expansion of commitments in a multilateral framework, including with regional partners, “said a joint statement issued to the United States. ‘outcome of the bilateral meeting.

-PTI

12:38

India, US call on Taliban to honor commitments

India and the United States called on the Taliban to honor their commitments and respect the human rights of all Afghans, including women, children and minority groups, and called on Kabul’s new rulers to ensure that the territory of the war-torn country is never again used to threaten or attack a country or to harbor or train terrorists.

In a joint statement by the US-India leaders released after the first in-person bilateral meeting between US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Friday, the two leaders stressed the importance of the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan.

The two leaders decided that the Taliban must comply with UNSCR 2593 (2021) which demands that Afghan territory never again be used to threaten or attack a country or to harbor or train terrorists, or to plan or finance. terrorist attacks, and underlined the importance of the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan, according to the joint statement.

-PTI

12:15

India, US condemn cross-border terrorism

India and the United States have said they will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups banned by the UN, as they condemn cross-border terrorism and demand that the perpetrators of the 11/26 attacks in Mumbai be brought to justice.

A joint statement released after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday said the US and India stand united in a joint fight against global terrorism.

The two leaders reaffirmed that the United States and India “will take concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups banned by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee.” They “condemn cross-border terrorism and demand that the perpetrators of the 11/26 attacks in Mumbai be brought to justice. They denounce any use of terrorist proxies and stress the importance of denying any logistical, financial or military support to terrorist groups that could be used to launch or plan terrorist attacks, ”the joint statement read.

12:01

Biden jokes about possible connection to India during meeting with PM Modi

On Friday, September 24, 2021, US President Joe Biden pleasantly spoke about his possible connection with India during his first meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, bringing up the story of a man with the surname Biden who spoke to him. wrote when he was first elected senator in 1972.

Recalling the incident when he was in Mumbai as US Vice President in 2013, Mr Biden said he was asked if he had relatives in India.

He said that the next morning the press told him that there were five Bidens living in India.

“I have never been able to find him, so the purpose of this meeting is to help me understand him,” Mr Biden said, eliciting laughter from those in the meeting room, including the Prime Minister. Modi.

Prime Minister Modi replied in the affirmative. was I related? the President asked when Mr. Modi informed him that he had brought with him a set of documents from his investigations into the Bidens in India. Yes, Mr. Modi told Mr. Biden.

Mr. Speaker, you spoke today and talked in detail about the Biden surname in India. In fact, you also told me about it earlier. Well, after you told me about it, I looked for documents, he said.

11:50 a.m.

Quad to deepen the fight against terrorism in Afghanistan

The group, made up of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Ministers Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga of Japan, also declared new common positions in the region, such as diplomatic coordination in Afghanistan.

In their joint statement, the Quad leaders said they will closely coordinate their diplomatic, economic and human rights policies towards Afghanistan and deepen their counterterrorism and humanitarian cooperation there in accordance with UN Security Council resolution 2593. United (a resolution adopted on August 30, when India assumed the presidency of the Council). The resolution seeks a negotiated settlement in Afghanistan and calls for the country not to be used as a base for fueling terrorism.

We reaffirm that Afghan territory must not be used to threaten or attack any country, nor to harbor or train terrorists, nor to plan or finance terrorist acts, and reiterate the importance of fighting terrorism in Afghanistan, according to the report. Quad release.

11:12

Quad leaders pledge to ensure a “free” and “inclusive” Indo-Pacific

Quad leaders pledged to ensure a “free and open” Indo-Pacific that is also “inclusive and resilient”, as they noted that the strategically vital region, witnessing China’s growing military maneuvers, is the foundation of their shared security and prosperity. .

The Quad or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue includes India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and US President Joe Biden after their first in-person Quad summit on Friday described it as an opportunity to refocus and refocus the world on the Indo-Pacific and on our vision. for what they hope to achieve.

Together, we recommit ourselves to promoting a free, open and rules-based order, anchored in international law and fearless through coercion, to enhance security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, have Quad leaders said in a joint statement.

-PTI

11:04 am

U.S. Lawmakers Host First Biden-Modi Bilateral Meeting and Quad Summit

Leading U.S. lawmakers hailed the first bilateral meeting between Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the first in-person Quad Summit hosted by the U.S. president to strengthen America’s cooperation with its allies to ensure security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The relationship between the United States and India is more important than ever. With the rise of China and the Taliban at the helm of Afghanistan, our partnership will bring greater stability and security to the Indo-Pacific, said Congressman Mark Green.

Congressman Ami Bera, Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Non-Proliferation, applauded Biden for convening the first-ever leaders-level summit Quad countries.

Today’s successful summit is a testament to our collective and unwavering commitment to a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific rooted in liberal values ​​and international standards, he said.

-PTI