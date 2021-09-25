Imran Khan Raises Kashmir Issue at UNGA, India Fires Back and Calls on Pakistan to “Leave PoK Immediately” | India News





New Delhi: Hours after Imran Khan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the annual high-level segment of the United Nations General Assembly, India hit back at the Pakistani prime minister and called on the country to leave Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) “immediately”.

In her “right of reply” in response to Imran Khan’s references to Kashmir, Sneha Dubey, India’s first secretary to the UN, criticized Pakistan on Saturday September 25, 2021 and said Islamabad had an “established history” active support for terrorists. .

This development precedes Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the 76th session of the UNGA.

She also said that “unfortunately” this was not the first time that the Pakistani leader had “abused” platforms provided by the UN to spread “false and malicious” propaganda against India.

“Sadly, this is not the first time that the Pakistani leader has abused the platforms provided by the UN to spread false and malicious propaganda against my country, seeking in vain to distract the world’s attention from the sad state of his country where terrorists enjoy a free pass while the lives of ordinary people, especially those belonging to minority communities, are turned upside down, ”Dubey said.

The Indian First Secretary at the UN added that member states are aware that Pakistan has a “policy of welcoming, assisting and actively supporting terrorists”.

“This is a nation recognized worldwide as one that openly supports, trains, finances and arms terrorists as part of state policy. It holds the despicable record of hosting the largest number of outlawed terrorists. by the UN Security Council, ”she said. .

“We are exercising our right of reply to a further attempt by the Pakistani leader to tarnish the image of this august forum by addressing issues internal to my country and going so far as to spit lies on the world stage,” Dubey said. .

Khan, in a pre-recorded address, described Islamophobia as a “pernicious phenomenon” and said that “the worst and most widespread form of” Islamophobia “now rules India”. He also said that the “Hindutva ideology” propagated by the current Indian government unleashes “a reign of fear and violence” against Indian Muslims.

Khan said that “Pakistan wants peace with India, as it does with all of its neighbors,” but that lasting peace is “contingent on the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.” He noted that Pakistan had “unveiled a detailed record of gross and systematic human rights violations by Indian security forces” in the region.

India has a responsibility, Imran Khan said, to create an environment conducive to meaningful and results-oriented engagement with Pakistan and added that it demands that Delhi reverse its “unilateral and illegal measures” instituted since the 5th. August 2019 and end its “oppression and human rights violations against the people of Kashmir. He also called” to reverse demographic changes in the occupied territory. “

In response, Sneha Dubey reiterated that all of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “were, are and will” always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

“This includes the areas which are under the illegal occupation of Pakistan. We call on Pakistan to immediately evacuate all the areas under its illegal occupation,” she said.

She criticized Pakistan for cracking down on its minority communities and said: “Today the minorities in Pakistan – Sikhs, Hindus, Christians – live in constant fear and the state-sponsored suppression of their rights. . It is a regime where anti-Semitism is normalized by its leadership and even justified.

She added: “Dissenting voices are muzzled daily and enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings are well documented.”

Dubey also drew a parallel between India and Pakistan and stated that India is a pluralist democracy with a significant population of minorities who have held the highest positions in the country including as president, prime minister, judges chief and chiefs of staff of the army. . She also said that unlike Pakistan, India is a country with a free media and an independent judiciary that monitors and protects our Constitution.

“Pluralism is a very difficult concept for Pakistan to understand which constitutionally prohibits its minorities from aspiring to high office. The least they can do is do some soul-searching before exposing themselves to ridicule. the world stage, ”she said.

She also said that India wants normal relations with all of its neighbors, including Pakistan. “However, it is up to Pakistan to sincerely work towards creating an enabling atmosphere, including taking credible, verifiable and irreversible measures to ensure that no territory under its control is used for cross-border terrorism against India of any kind. any way, ”she added.

