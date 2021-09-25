Iranian foreign minister says country will return to nuclear talks “very soon”





UNITED NATIONS (PA) Iran’s new foreign minister said on Friday the country would return to nuclear talks “very soon” but accused the Biden administration of sending conflicting messages saying it wanted to join the deal nuclear 2015 while imposing new sanctions on Tehran and not taking “one iota of affirmative action.”

Hossain Amir Abdollah said the government, which took power last month, believes President Joe Biden “has the thick record of Trump’s sanctions on Iran at heart, even though he is apparently continuing negotiations.”

Former President Donald Trump has consistently denounced the nuclear deal as the “worst deal ever negotiated” and withdrew from the deal in 2018 after an unsuccessful attempt to bring the other parties to Britain, to the France, Russia, China, Germany and Iran with restrictions. After stepping down, Trump embarked on what he called a “maximum pressure campaign” against Iran, reimposing all US sanctions that had been relaxed as part of the deal and adding penalties.

WATCH: United Nations General Assembly 2021 Day 4

During a press briefing on Iran’s new foreign policy, Amir Abdollah was very skeptical of the Biden administration’s real intentions, stressing that actions are more important than “empty but beautiful words” , as well as the “behavior” and “behavior” of the United States. States towards Iran.

The senior Iranian diplomat sharply criticized the additional sanctions imposed by the Biden administration, as well as its refusal to give Iran the green light to access millions of dollars of its money frozen in South Korea and Japanese banks for buying COVID-19 vaccines and drugs, and suddenly asking Britain to stop paying 42-year-old debt.

Recalling that the Iranians have a long and rich history and an ancient civilization behind them, Amir Abdollah said that “the United States of America must speak with a civilized tone and language with the Iranian people, not the language of threats , pressures and sanctions ”. The past 42 years since the Iranian revolution have “made it clear that the language of threats will not work against the great Iranian people.”

Biden and his team have made the return of the United States to the agreement one of their top foreign policy priorities. The deal was one of President Barack Obama’s iconic accomplishments, one that Biden administration aides helped negotiate and Trump tried to dismantle.

The Biden administration pleaded with Iran on Thursday to quickly resume talks over its nuclear program, which were suspended in June ahead of the Iranian election, warning that the negotiating window may soon close.

A senior administration official, who briefed reporters on condition that he is not identified by name, said US patience is running out and further delays as Iran continues to ‘Expanding its nuclear capabilities, including uranium enrichment to higher levels, could lead Washington and its partners to conclude a return to the historic nuclear deal is no longer worth the effort.

Amir Abdollah said the new government was examining the files of the nuclear negotiations in Vienna and would return to talks because constructive negotiations can lead to “tangible and verifiable results”.

The Foreign Minister said Iran’s expectations are that all parties return to the Vienna negotiations and then fulfill their commitments under the 2015 agreement in a verifiable manner.

Amir Abdollah stressed that the United States “should take constructive steps, measurable steps”.

“Have no doubt,” he said, “that if they wish to continue their previous language towards Iran and their previous behavior towards Iran, the hands of the Islamic Republic of Iran will not remain. linked”.

Matthew Lee contributed to this report from Washington.

Follow more news on the United Nations General Assembly 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/world/iran-foreign-minister-says-country-will-return-to-nuclear-talks-very-soon The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos