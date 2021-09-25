Brexit news: Boris Johnson said to act as drug supplies on red alert | Politics | New





According to the British Generic Manufacturers Association (BGMA), a UK-wide licensing agreement must be struck between the two parties in order to stop critical drug shortages between Britain and Northern Ireland. After Brexit, Northern Ireland is still part of the EU regulatory system due to the protocol. For this reason, the association’s general manager, Mark Samuels, said Express.co.uk up to 2,400 drugs were on notice of withdrawal from Northern Ireland due to new regulatory requirements.

Samuels warned the industry was on “red alert” and regulatory uncertainty has placed drug supply in a potentially “terrible” situation. He said: “Not all drugs will be stopped suddenly, but rather they will leave us on a razor’s edge. “You know, whenever there is a change, a challenge or a problem with the supply chain, then that critical situation becomes a real crisis with a substantial shortage. “I think it’s the realistic question if we don’t get a proper solution.”

According to Mr Samuels, 910 drugs have now been withdrawn due to post-Brexit difficulties. Due to the risk to medical supplies, the UK government has requested that the regulatory process for drugs be removed from the protocol. In order for drugs to comply with protocol, a duplicate warehouse, testing facilities and technical specialists would need to be set up in Northern Ireland. In response to the UK’s proposal, the EU presented a plan in its non-paper, according to which batch testing could remain in the UK, but would require measures such as EU inspections on facilities. British labels and a specified label on the packaging. JUST IN: Brexit LIVE: Bulls **** er Barnier has “shelved” the best weapon

“And we’re very worried about that. And that we needed a solution by July.” He concluded: “We are desperate to provide medicine to patients. “And this regulatory uncertainty in January has forced us into the terrible situation we find ourselves in.” The group has applied for a UK-wide licensing agreement to keep the flow of drugs entering Northern Ireland.

A generic drug is a substance that contains the same ingredients as a brand name drug but is sold after the initiator’s patent expires. Since they are not brand names, drugs such as aspirin or paracetamol save the NHS large amounts of money. According to figures from NHS Digital, more than a billion items are prescribed each year.

As a result of the generic drug trade, it is estimated that the NHS saves around £ 13 billion a year. In order to protect the drug trade for the time being, the UK has announced the extension of indefinite drug grace periods.

