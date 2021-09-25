He Knows He Loses: Georgia Republicans Prepare for Trump’s Rally in Perry | Donald trump





Georgia’s top election official, a Republican, said Donald Trump unequivocally lost the state in 2020, a day before a rally there on Saturday night in which Trump was preparing to repeat baseless accusations electoral fraud.

On the eve of the rally in Perry, Brad Raffensperger told the Washington Examiner: He’s coming, and he’s going to say what he’s going to say, but he knows in his heart that he’s lost.

Last January, Georgia’s secretary of state resisted pressure from Trump to secure 11,780 votes to undo Joe Bidens’ victory in the state.

The phone call in which Trump made the request is at the heart of an investigation in Fulton County.

A Brookings Institution report on Friday said Trump faces a significant risk of possible state charges based on multiple crimes.

Either way, the former president will travel to Georgia on Saturday for a rally in part to support Herschel Walker, a controversial former NFL running back who will challenge Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock in the midterm election l ‘next year.

Warnock and fellow Democrat Jonathan Ossoff won two seats in Georgia’s Senate in the second round in January. Observers on both sides of the aisle said Trump’s election fraud allegations lowered Republican turnout.

The final second-round results were confirmed on Jan.6, the day Trump supporters he told to fight like hell stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to reverse his defeat.

Raffensperger has since received death threats and has attracted a Trump-backed challenger. He also chaired a new state electoral law widely seen as aimed at reducing turnout in communities likely to vote Democratic.

Nonetheless, he remains opposed to Trump’s lie that Biden illegally won the presidency.

He continued to promote the big lie, Raffensperger told The Examiner, and then he also raised money for this issue, as did Stacey Abrams.

Abrams is a former Democratic state representative who ran for governor against Republican Brian Kemp in 2018, losing a hotly contested race and protesting that Kemp, then secretary of state, was overseeing voter suppression.

Since then, she has campaigned extensively for voting rights and voter registration, efforts widely recognized for helping elect Ossoff, Warnock and Biden.

Whenever we have looked at all of these concerns, it is clear that Donald Trump lost the fair and square election, Raffensperger said.

What bothers me, and it should really bother everyone, after 10 months since the counting of the last ballots, is still dealing with this disinformation and disinformation surrounding elections.

Trump is happy to fuel such misinformation and misinformation, winning new election audits in Texas this week even as a partisan audit in Arizona ended with no evidence of fraud and more votes for Biden.

Trump issued numerous statements on the events in Arizona on Friday. In one, perhaps revealing, he called the Republicans’ efforts a fraud. In another, he said: I will discuss the winning results of Arizona’s forensic audit, which will show 44,000 possibly illegal votes, tomorrow at the crowded Georgia state rally!

In a letter released last week, the former president claimed to have found 43,000 spoiled ballots in Georgia and called on Raffensperger and Kemp to initiate the process to revoke the election, or whatever appropriate legal remedy. , and announce the real winner.

Happy to throw mud inside his party, Trump this week attacked Kemp as a Democrat in disguise and a disaster and predicted he won’t be able to win the general election anyway, because the base won’t run. for him.

In a radio interview, Trump also said Walker entered the Senate race at my request.

On Friday, perhaps speaking on behalf of establishment Republicans across the United States, Raffensperger appeared resigned to what lay ahead at the Trump rally in Perry.

We are not going to win this megaphone argument, he said.

