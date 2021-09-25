Major Gaurav Arya traps PTI chief after Imran Khan’s absence from UNGA





As India and the United States issue a powerful statement on combating terrorism and bringing those responsible for the 11/26 attacks to justice, Pakistan finds itself once again stuck on a global level. Major (retired) Gaurav Arya questioned the Pakistani prime minister on Saturday. The absence of Imran Khan from the UNGA session in an interview with a senior PTI official.

During a discussion, Major Gaurav Arya asked PTI leader Zulqarnain Shah why Prime Minister Imran Khan chose not to deliver a speech in person at UNGA this year. It is important to mention that the UN had encouraged the leaders to come for an in-person address, instead of sending virtual speeches for this year’s session.

Speaking to Republic TV, PTI leader Zulqarnain Shah clarified: “Imran Khan not going to UNGA is not a concern for India. The real problem is that India has invested in Kabul and now the government has changed.

As the senior PTI official tried to dodge the issue, Major Gaurav Arya again raised the issue of Khan’s absence, which the former clarified that he must not have felt the need to attend. in person at the UNGA session. , so he sent his ambassador. So what’s the problem ? Shah said.

Weighing in on the reason for his absence, Professor Madhav Nalapat claimed that as leader Imran Khan did not have the confidence of the Pakistani military, which is why he was not allowed to travel to Washington. . “He (the Pak army) knows that Shah Mehmood Qureshi will follow 100% his instructions. Imran Khan can deviate from another tangent. Whenever the Pak army wants to speak, they send Qureshi,” he said. -he declares.

The absence of Imran Khan from the 73rd session of the UNGA again raised eyebrows. Instead of addressing the assembly in person, the leader chose to send the chairman of his “parliamentary committee on Kashmir” – Shehryar Afridi to the UNGA to “raise awareness” on the Kashmir issue. Meanwhile, his virtual address evoking “Kashmir rights” and alleged “Islamophobia” in India were strongly opposed by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sadly, this is not the first time that the leader of Pakistan has misused the platforms provided by the UN to spread false and malicious propaganda against my country and has sought in vain to distract the world’s attention from the sad state of her country where terrorists get a free pass: Sneha Dubey, First photo of Secy. twitter.com/3v8tVDFs1D

ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2021

